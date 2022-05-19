Stan Lee could be set to appear posthumously in the MCU, after Marvel signed a deal to licence his likeness.

The studio has provoked a major reaction from fans after signing a deal with Stan Lee Universe to allow “to licence the name and likeness of Lee for use in future feature films and television productions, as well as Disney theme parks, various 'experiences' and merchandising".

As The Hollywood Reports, it would potentially allow the late Lee to make appearances in CGI form in upcoming movies, as well as Disney theme parks and various bits of merchandise.

While there have been no further plans announced yet, it’s already sparked a debate online among fans.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Plenty on social media have criticised the idea as ‘distasteful’, with one writing: “If they have a CGI cameo, that’s just disrespectful on a whole other level.”

“That’s wrong. Stan would not want that. If it wasn’t for him none of these comics would exist,” another said.

“Just let the man rest oh my god, we’ve survived plenty of marvel movies without cameos we’ll survive the rest,” one more said.

However, others were more positive.

“I don't think he would mind tbh he probably loved doing cameos and if his memories live in the movies coming out now how is that a bad thing?,” a social media said.

“I think he would have wanted this. I hope so,” one more added.

Lee, who co-created many Marvel superheroes such as Spider-Man, Iron Man and Thor, died in November 2018 aged 95.

Lee famously appeared during brief cameos in Marvel films. He shot his last one for Avengers: Endgame, while his picture also appeared in 2021’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.