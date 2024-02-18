Bafta viewers 'saddened' at Matthew Perry omission during ceremony

Viewers of the Bafta awards on Sunday were left baffled and enraged when Matthew Perry wasn't included in the shows in the memoriam tributes section.

As is tradition at the ceremony and many others, a tribute reel is played to the actors, directors, and many others in the film industry who passed away in the past 12 months.

This year's segment saw Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham sing an emotional rendition of 'Time after Time' by Cyndi Lauper.

The last actor shown was Harry Potter star Michael Gambon who passed away in September. Others who featured in the memoriam were Tom Wilkinson and American stars like Carl Weathers and Alan Arkin.

However, Perry, who died in October after drowning in a hot tub at his home was not included. Perry despite being best known for his role in Friends, was also a movie actor notably starring in 17 Again and The Whole Nine Yards.

Following his death, Bafta shared a tribute to Perry on their website, reading: "A Canadian-American actor, who is best known for his portrayal of Chandler Bing in hit US comedy, Friends (1994-2004), which ran for more than 230 episodes. Matthew Perry had already had a string of television credits to his name when he was offered Friends, including major roles in Boys Will Be Boys (1987-1988), Sydney (1990) and Home Free (1993), and guest spots on Charles in Charge (1985) and The Tracey Ullman Show (1987). His new found international fame brought film opportunities, including Fools Rush In (1997), The Whole Nine Yards (2000) and its sequel, The Whole Ten Yards (2004), and 17 Again (2009), and more television roles, with the likes of Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip (2006-2007) and Go On (2012-2013). Perry would also create, write, executive produce and star in Mr. Sunshine (2011) and The Odd Couple (2015-2017). Across his career, he earned five Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe nod."

It's highly possible that Perry's career will be acknowledged at the Bafta TV Awards in March, where he would have had his greatest impact as an actor.

