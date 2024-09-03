Liam Gallagher Tweet slagging off brother Noel's ticket prices has aged terribly

The price of Oasis tickets has got everybody talking - they were expensive enough to begin with, but with 'dynamic pricing', tickets being sold on resale sites for thousands of pounds and booking or processing fees costing north of £100 in some cases, the general view of the price of tickets has been negative.

It's without doubt the hottest ticket in the UK and Ireland with around 1.5million tickets being sold across a number of stadium shows.

But it seems this has been seen by a number of corporations to cash in and charge people even more.

Lots of people have called out the prices on social media and users have dug up an old Tweet from Liam Gallagher about ticket prices that has aged pretty terribly.

Liam blasted the cost of tickets to see his brother Noel perform in 2017.

He posted: "350 dollars to go and see rkid in USA what a c*** when will it all stop as you were LG x"

As you can imagine, this Tweet resurfacing has sparked outrage on social media, with a number of users commenting on this in the past day or so.

One asked: "What's your excuse for charging over 368 quid then?"

Another ironically commented the Tweet is "evergreen".

One pointed out the comment is "not aging well".

Another said: "Imagine you doing the same."

One posted a meme of Ted Lasso looking awkwardly around the room with the caption: "Awkward."

Another posted three 👀 emojis.

One was not impressed by the apparent hypocrisy.

Another said: "This aged well 😂"

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel



Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.