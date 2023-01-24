Oscar audience in stitches after NSFW film name is read out loud

The nominations for 2023's upcoming Oscar ceremony were announced on Tuesday (24 January), and when one not-safe-for-work film was read aloud, the audience couldn't contain their laughter.

Actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams hosted a live stream at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills, California, to announce the nominations for the upcoming ceremony.

Ahmed ended up making the revelation of the film My Year of D*cks, which caused snickers in the audience.

The film was nominated in the Animated Short Film category.

Williams blurted out "no comment."

People online were also in stitches over the film's announcement.

One person on Twitter wrote: "THERE IS MOVIE CALLED MY YEAR OF D*CKS. I LAUGHED SOOO HARD."

"Out of the Oscar-nominated films I need to see, I'm sorry, but MY YEAR OF D*CKS just shot to the top of my list. I need to see what this is," another added.

A third wrote: "The entire audience cracking up at 'My Year of D*cks' absolutely sent me."

Someone else, who said they would be "extremely disappointed" if the film doesn't win an Oscar, added: "If My Year Of Dicks doesn't win, I'll be extremely disappointed. You can't pass up the chance of announcing that as the winner during the live ceremony and seeing what happens."

My Year of D*cks is a psychedelic-esque coming-of-age animated short film that is centred around 15-year-old Pam growing up in the early 1990s Houston, Texas.

She is on a quest to find the perfect boy to have relations with.

The film is directed by Sara Gunnarsdóttir and created and written by Pamela Ribon. The film is also based on Ribon's memoir Note to Boys: And Other Things I Shouldn't Share in Public.

Ribon is also well-known for her writing chops on other animated films, including Disney's Moana.

Other films nominated in the Animated Short category are The Flying Sailor and Ice Merchants, to name a couple.

As for films that are nominated for Best Picture, Avatar: The Way of Water, Elvis, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness, Tár, The Fabelmans, and Women Talking are some of those titles.

The Oscar ceremony, which is presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, will take place on Sunday, 12 March 2023, at 8pm ET at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

It will be hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel, who hosted the ceremony in 2017 and 2018.

