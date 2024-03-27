Pierce Brosnan gives verdict on Aaron Taylor-Johnson Bond rumours

Actor and former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan has given his verdict on rumours that Aaron Taylor-Johnson is set to take over from Daniel Craig.

Brosnan played 007 between 1995 and 2002 in four movies - GoldenEye, The World is Not Enough, Die Another Day and Tomorrow Never Dies.

The Irish actor and producer, while probably best known for playing James Bond, has starred in films and TV series since 1980, having also appeared in films such as Mamma Mia, The Thomas Crown Affair and Mrs Doubtfire.

The 70-year-old actor gave his verdict on RTE Radio 1's The Ray Darcy Show.

Speaking on the latest episode, Pierce Brosnan said: "I think the man has the chops and the talent and the charisma to play Bond, very much so.

"Ironically, he was in one of the first movies we made, The Greatest. And he was the greatest in it.

"So, yes, I read the news about his possibilities of being a Bond, so I would definitely tip my hat to the fellow."

Brosnan was also asked what advice he would give Taylor-Johnson.

"Be bold, go out there, have a great time, just love it, just go for it. He can do it," the actor said.

Taylor-Johnson won a Golden Globe award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture in Nocturnal Animals in 2017. He was also nominated for a BAFTA for the same award and role.

He was also nominated for a BAFTA for best rising star in 2011.

That came after a nomination at the British Comedy Awards for best British comedy performance in a film for his role in Kick-Ass, arguably his breakout role.

He's also starred in Nowhere Boy and Kick-Ass 2.

Taylor-Johnson's tag as the favourite to play the next Bond has split film fans, while Sydney Sweeney is the favourite to be the next Bond girl.

