With the release of Red, White & Royal Blue, fans have positively responded to the film and declared it is their "new personality."

Based on the bestselling BookTok novel by American author Casey McQuiston, the story focuses on the relationship between Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Sakhar Perez), the first son of the United States, and Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine), a British prince.

The romantic comedy - directed by Matthew Lopez - sees the pair transform their tension as rivals from across the pond into a blossoming romance, depicting the popular "enemies to lovers" trope.

Since its release on Amazon Prime Video, the film has been widely discussed as critics and viewers give their verdicts.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has received a critical consensus of 79 per cent while the audience score gave a higher rating at 94 per cent.



Meanwhile, Metacritic which similarly rounded up critic's opinions gave it 62 out of 100 with "generally favourable reviews," while the audience gave it 6.8 out of 10.

It was a similar story on IMDB, where the movie was received positively and got a 7.2 out of 10.

The film has also been a hot topic on social media, with fans sharing their love for the adaptation.

One person said: "Red, white and royal blue is my new personality."

"Red White and Royal Blue was excellent. It was pure fantasy. Completely ungrounded in every way. Like any good rom-com should be," another person said.

Someone else added: "Red white and royal blue movie is probably the best book-to-movie adaptation I've ever seen."

"No but seriously WHAT did they put in Red, White and Royal Blue that makes us rewatch it so much???" a fourth person commented.

Here are some more of the best reactions:

















While many also praised the film - which is now in Prime Video's top 3 most-watched romantic comedies of all time - for its LGBT+ representation.









Red, White & Royal Blue is now available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

