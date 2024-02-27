Saltburn mansion owner speaks out after fans go too far

The owner of the Saltburn house has spoken out after fans from TikTok continue to make a pilgrimage to the property.

The movie Saltburn, starring a host of big-name actors including Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi and Rosamund Pike, has become a cult favourite film in recent months thanks to some of its most shocking scenes, that even caused one grandmother to swear 49 times and call it “filth”.

It is set in Drayton House in Northamptonshire – a huge country mansion. But now, the real-life owner of the property has called the constant stream of fans coming to the home “weird” and said he would “prefer the interest to blow over”.

The medieval mansion is owned by 63-year-old Charles Stopford Sackville, who lives there. It is a Grade I listed stately home and is located in the village of Lowick in Northamptonshire and boasts 127 rooms and 200 acres of land.

Speaking to The Mail on Sunday, Sackville claimed “more than 50” people have technically trespassed by leaving the public pathway, to take videos and photos.

Sackville said: “I never envisaged the amount of interest there would be. It’s quite weird.

“I don't take it as flattering. How would you feel if people were taking pictures outside your house? I'd prefer the interest to blow over but I can’t make it blow over.

“Most people are fairly good, but some get a bit inquisitive, let’s say.”

While the home has previously been described as “one of the best-kept secrets of the English country house world”, it seems that is no longer as Saltburn fans have been turning up to catch a glimpse of where the film was set.

Despite the cast agreeing not to talk about where the house is located, the secret got out after the magazine Tatler revealed the house's name and location. It comes after a TikTok video showing how to get to the property has had over 3.3 million views.

