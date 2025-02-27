Everybody stay calm: Our first look at Shrek 5 is here, and while they're at it, they've just casually announced that Zendaya is joining the cast of the film.

The film is vaguely due for release around 'Christmas 2026', and is the next instalment in the much-loved franchise.

In case you need a recap, Shrek 4 saw Shrek and Fiona settling in to married life, when the ogre gets duped into signing a contract with Rumpelstiltskin, finding himself in an alternate reality where ogres are hunted, and he's never met Fiona.

However, things seem like they'll be a little more light-hearted in Shrek 5 - and Zendaya's starring as Shrek's daughter all grown up - complete with nose ring and top-knot.

Watch the teaser here if you haven't already:

In the teaser, we see Zendaya's character cringing at Shrek's online fame (an echo of real life, perhaps?), but we've not got any idea what the storyline will be as of yet.

Both Mike Myers and Eddie Murphy will return in their respective roles.

However, despite Zendaya's involvement being kept a secret until the release of the first teaser, the Challengers actor could have actually predicted it way back in 2017.



"I watch Shrek too often in my adulthood", she wrote in a post on X, with over 36,000 likes.

Resurfacing the old post, the official Shrek page quoted the 28-year-old, simply adding: "This aged well".

It's not the first time she's spoken about her love of the films either.

“Yeah. I haven’t done that as much this past year, but I used to watch [the Harry Potter films] to get through the first season of Euphoria,” Zendaya told InTheStyle in 2021. “Some days I just want to go home, cuddle up with my dog, and watch a little Harry Potter. I also love Shrek. That’s another staple in my household when I have heavy days at work.”

Shrek's biggest fan starring in Shrek 5? We already know this is going to be good.

