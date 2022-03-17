Stephanie Beatriz, the actress that plays protagonist Mirabel Madrigal in the hit Disney movie Encanto, revealed in an interview that she recorded the song "Waiting on a Miracle" while in labor.

The song "Waiting on a Miracle" is about Mirabel's desire to be included in her family despite being the only one without a magical talent. Throughout the song, Mirabel's voice goes from quivering in sadness to belting in hope as she sings about her inner turmoil.

Beatriz was praised for her ability to bring Mirabel's emotions to life through her vocal talents. But in an interview with Variety, the actress revealed she had a deeper connection to the song when recording it.

“I didn’t want to tell anybody at Disney because I didn’t want anyone to freak out,” Beatriz told Variety. “But I was already having some contractions when we were scheduled to record that day. I was like ‘Well, fingers crossed I finish the song before [the baby] comes!’”

Beatriz gave birth to her baby the next day.

While singing about waiting for a miracle to occur, Beatriz was waiting on her own miracle- a joke the film's songwriter, Lin-Manuel Miranda made according to Encanto director, Bryon Howard.



Encanto has been nominated for three Academy Awards, including Best Original Song and Best Original Soundtrack. Rightfully so, the songs are extremely catchy.

Beatriz won Best Animated Female at the Alliance of Women Film Journalist Award and Best Animated Performance at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards for her portrayal of Mirabel.

Unsure if a doctor would recommend recording a song while in labor, but it seems to have worked for Beatriz.

