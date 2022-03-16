Video

Lin-Manuel Miranda is teaching fans how to get the 'Encanto' soundtrack out of your head

Lin-Manuel Miranda joined a Jimmy Kimmel Live! skit to poke fun at the music he created for Disney's 'Encanto' soundtrack.

'We Don't Talk About Bruno' has become a cult song, and in the skit, the actor-meets-composer offered advice on "taking a break from the sonic delights of national treasure Lin-Manuel Miranda."

"Have the songs of Encanto brought your life to a joy-filled, yet grinding halt?" Miranda says in the skit, posed as a pharmacist.

"Well, now there's hope. Encantix, the only prescription medication clinically proven to curb your cravings for the Encanto soundtrack."

