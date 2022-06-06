Millie Bobby Brown, 18, and Noah Schnapp, 17, have said that they've agreed to marry each other if they are single when they hit 40.

In a video posted by MTV News on their YouTube channel, the actors asked each other questions and revealed their marriage pact.

"We said if we're not married by 40 we will get married together, because we'd be good roomies", said Millie Bobby Brown.

Explaining that the marriage would be completely platonic, the friends agreed that children were off the table, and would probably get dogs instead of having kids.

"[Children are] my deal breaker", joked Schnapp.

Millie was also very firm about having separate bedrooms to her would-be husband.

"My God, you're so messy."

Brown and Schnapp star as Jane "Eleven" Hopper and Will Byers in the hit Netflix tv series 'Stranger Things', with its fourth season easily reaching number one on Netflix's Global Top 10 since its release last month. After waiting three years for this season, it seems that not only the fans have been anxious to be reunited with the sci-fi series.

Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp sit down for an interview with MTV News. MTV News / YouTube

Millie asks her co-star "how excited are you? What are you feeling?".

"All the emotions", responds Noah. "I'm really excited for the fans to finally get it, because I feel like they're always harassing me and commenting on all my things, like, 'when is season 4? Where is it? I need it now!' So I'm excited just to see the feedback and the support and see how they love it."

In the 10-minute long video, the friends also touch on the scariest scenes in the new season, the challenges that their characters face, and their own friendship, with Millie heaping the praise onto Noah.

"Being a young girl in the industry, it's really hard when you are constantly surrounded by male energy. Something that Noah has always done so well is made me feel so comfortable, so empowered [...] especially in this day and age, I think it's really nice to have boys like that. Boys that support girls like that."

"You're gonna make me cry", jokes Noah in response to Millie's kind words.

Schnapp and Brown have played Will and Eleven since 2016. MTV News / refinery29.com / fanpop.com

The two also touch on their favourite memories of 'Stranger Things'.



"Oh my god, there's so many", says Schnapp. "I feel like it's so much bonding when we're just staying up 'til four in the morning filming. I mean just growing up together, I still remember meeting you for the first time at the studios, like that's a vivid memory."

"Those things are timeless", agrees Brown.

Unfortunately for fans, we'll have to wait another gruelling month before we get to see the season finale, as the final two episodes are due to drop on July 1st.

Speaking on the finale, and the impending end of the beloved series, Millie says that "in 'Volume 2', like Noah said, you see it all come back to where we started. And I think that's gonna be very rewarding for our fans, for this penultimate season."

So maybe way down the line (like 20 years down the line) we get to see Millie and Noah reunite for a Stranger Things-themed wedding?

