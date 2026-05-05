What to stream this week: Zendaya's controversial new film and MUNA's album

This week ushers in a fresh wave of entertainment across screens and speakers, headlined by the much-anticipated rom-com The Drama, starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, and the release of synth-pop favourites MUNA’s fourth studio album, Dancing on the Wall. These offerings are among a curated selection of new television, films, music, and games set to arrive on devices near you.

Among the new cinematic releases,The Drama, directed by Kristoffer Borgli, makes its premium on-demand debut on Tuesday, following a successful theatrical run that saw it become A24’s fifth film to surpass $100m at the box office. Pattinson and Zendaya portray a couple whose wedding plans are upended by a "disquieting revelation." However, the film has drawn criticism, with AP’s Mark Kennedy writing that it "wastes two of the planet’s most gorgeous people and will surely get everyone involved in trouble for using a current American tragedy as a plot point."

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson in 'The Drama' A24

Sam Raimi’s Send Help, a comic survivalist thriller, arrives on Hulu on Thursday. It features Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien as a woman and her overbearing boss, respectively, who find themselves stranded on a deserted island after a plane crash, leading to an increasingly unhinged reversal of roles. Meanwhile, Netflix’s adaptation of Shelby Van Pelt’s bestselling novel, Remarkably Bright Creatures, streams from Friday, May 8. The film stars Sally Field as a widow who forms a healing bond with a giant Pacific octopus at an aquarium, with Lewis Pullman co-starring.

In music, MUNA’s Dancing on the Wall drops on Friday, May 8, just in time for summer. The synth-pop group’s fourth album is described as "tank top party-pop for the once-heartbroken, now-victorious crowd," featuring tracks like "So What" and the infectious "Wannabeher." Also out on Friday is country star Ashley McBryde’s latest album, Wild. This collection is her most personal and rock-infused to date, embodying her fiery spirit through tracks such as "Lines in the Carpet" and the heartfelt title track. Fans will recognise live staples like "Rattlesnake Preacher" and "Arkansas Mud" among the opening barnburners.

Television enthusiasts can delve into The Other Bennet Sister, a new series focusing on Jane Austen’s often-overlooked Mary Bennet. Played by Ella Bruccoleri, Mary steps out of her siblings’ shadows to find romance and independence. The show, already a hit in the UK, begins streaming on BritBox on Wednesday. From Bill Dubuque, co-creator of Ozark, comes M.I.A., a new crime drama set in the drug world. All nine episodes drop on Peacock on Thursday, following a daughter pulled into a quest for vengeance after her family’s drug-running business is destroyed.

Peacock/Starz/AMC+ via AP)

The horror anthology The Terror returns with its third season, "Devil in Silver," premiering on Shudder and AMC+ on Thursday. Dan Stevens leads an impressive cast, including CCH Pounder and Judith Light, as a man wrongfully committed to a mental hospital where he battles both supernatural and psychological demons. Finally, a new "Amadeus" limited series, starring Will Sharpe as Mozart and Paul Bettany as Antonio Salieri, explores Salieri’s growing obsession with Mozart’s acclaim. It premieres on Starz on Friday, May 8.

For gamers, Annapurna Interactive’s Mixtape launches on Thursday for PlayStation 5, Xbox X/S, Switch 2, and PC. This 1990s-set adventure follows three teenagers on their last night of high school, featuring a soundtrack with alt-rock legends like Siouxsie and the Banshees, The Cure, and Smashing Pumpkins. Also out on Tuesday is Wax Heads, a "cozy-punk" puzzle game from UK studio Patattie Games. Available on PlayStation 5, Xbox X/S, Switch, and PC, players work in a record store, helping eccentric customers find the perfect vinyl.