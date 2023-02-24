Succession fans left devastated as show's next season will be its last

Succession season four will be the HBO hit show's last, the series creator has announced - and fans are devastated at the news.

Jesse Armstrong, the creator and showrunner, revealed in an interview with The New Yorker that the latest season set to be released on March 26 will be the conclusion of the show.

"You know, there’s a promise in the title of “Succession.” I’ve never thought this could go on forever," he said.

"The end has always been kind of present in my mind. From Season 2, I’ve been trying to think: Is it the next one, or the one after that, or is it the one after that?"



Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The 10-time Emmy award-winning comedy-drama follows the powerful Roy family, as they vie for control over the family's global media and entertainment conglomerate, Waystar RoyCo.

*Season 3 finale spoilers ahead*

At the end of season three, patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox), betrayed his adult kids Siobhan/"Shiv" (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Kendall (Jeremy Strong) by renegotiating his divorce agreement with their mother, Caroline (Harriet Walter).

This move was in order to secure the supermajority he needs to push through the sale of Waystar to Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) CEO of streaming giant GoJo.

The siblings attempted coup to overthrow Logan ultimately failed, thanks to Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) who betrayed his wife Shiv, as he was the one who tipped Logan off about his children's scheme.

The season four logline reads: "The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer.

"The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed.

"A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed."

On breaking the news to fans ahead of the season four release, Armstrong said: "I feel a responsibility to the viewership, and I personally wouldn’t like the feeling of, 'Oh, that’s it, guys. That was the end.' I wouldn’t like that in a show. I think I would like to know it is coming to an end."

It's no surprise that Succession fans are gutted that the show is coming to an end - with some angry and upset clips of Tom and Kendall from the show being shared for good measure.









































While others believe, it was the perfect time for the show to finish on a high.













The fourth and final season of Succession will be released on March 26 on HBO, while in the UK the series will drop on Sky Atlantic and NOW on March 27.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.