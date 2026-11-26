The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is now out in cinemas, and no doubt fans will be curious to see all the similarities and difference between the book and film adaptation.

Sunrise on the Reaping tells the backstory of young Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada), who is a District 12 mentor to Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) and Peeta Mallark (Josh Hutcherson) in the original Hunger Games franchise (played by Woody Harrelson in the films).

The prequel is set 24 years before the events of the original films. More specifically, it begins on the morning of the reaping of the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell, and in the trailer, we see the young Haymitch compete in the deadly games.

Murray Close/Lionsgate

But this is no average games as this year is particularly brutal with the Second Quarter Quell (the Quarter Quell happens every 25 years), and to mark this occasion, the districts are required to send double the tributes to the Games, with 48 kids in total competing for survival.

The film has a star-studded cast which includes Joseph Zada, Jesse Plemons, Ralph Fiennes, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Whitney Peak Mckenna Grace, Maya Hawke, and Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Here is a round up of all the differences between the book and film:

No deliveries from sponsors

A similarity between the book and film is Haymitch soon figuring out that the arena is deadly poisonous, everything from the water to the food.

In the books, this too is mentioned and there is a heavy reliance on sponsors sending the tributes food to help keep them alive with Haymitch receiving food parachutes that aided in his survival.

But in the film, the food problem isn't really focused on as much, we see Haymitch grab a backpack at the cornucopia and this appears to include all the things he needs and even offers Lou Lou an apple and later a starving Maysilee some of his food supply.

No milk rebellion

Murray Close/Lionsgate

Both the book and the film show Haymitch meeting President Snow in Plutarch's home where Snow can be seen vomitting blood.

But the two differ in that the film shows Snow asking for Plutarch for milk and bread to ease his symptoms and Plutarch goes off to get them for him.

However, in the book it is actually Haymitch who Snow asks to fetch him the milk, and upon finding the milk in the fridge he decides to be rebellious and drink the milk himself, telling Snow the pitcher was empty.

Of course, Snow didn't forget this and in the arena Haymitch gets a sponsor gift that includes a pitcher of milk like the one he drank. Fearing that it may be poisoned, Haymitch decides to not let his allies near it and drink it himself.

In the end, he doesn't need to as Silka then appears to fight Haymitch in their final clash.

Less gory deaths in PG 13 film

The concept of the Hunger Games is a horrifying prospect, but the horror takes on a new gory level in the books when compared to the films which are PG 13 rated.

Beetee’s son Ampert, gets killed by a group of squirrel mutts and in the film he remains fairly intact but his eyes gloss over when he dies, whereas in the book his death is described in a much more graphic way - "A small white skeleton, stripped clean to the bone. No flesh or clothing remains."

Maysilee is killed by a flock of mutt birds and in the film we see she receives injuries all over her body including her neck, but in the books the neck wound is much more horrifying.

Even the final battle between Haymitch and Silka is much more gory in the books as after exchanging blows, Haymitch is barely alive and holding on to his stomach to prevent his intestines from falling out, Silka isn't in great shape either her eyeball is also hanging out too.

In the end, Silka's rebounding axe kills her, in the books the axe hits her chest whereas in the film the axe hits between her eyes.

We don't learn the true horror Lou Lou's situation

Murray Close/Lionsgate

In the films, we all know the horror of Snow getting a body double to replace Lou Lou in the games after the actual Louella died during the chariot event.

It's clear the young girl is traumatised and has been brainwashed by the Capitol but in the books we get more detail, learning that two devices have been implanted in her body. This is an inner earpiece, used to instruct her on what to say and do, along with chest pump to drug and subdue her whenever they need to.

Plutarch Heavensbee is interrogated and tortured

Murray Close/Lionsgate

After discovering Haymitch's attempt at breaking the arena, a furious President Snow is determined to find out who was consipring with him.

In the film we see one of those were interrogated was Plutarch Heavensbee who did aid Haymitch in the plo. He is beaten and questioned by Peacekeepers but eventually Beetee confessed to devising the plan, with Snow set on getting Haymitch getting killed in the arena as punishment.

But we the see Plutarch suggest to Snow that he should keep Haymitch alive so that he can see all of his allies and loved ones suffer, and Snow is a fan of this plan - so much so he even suggests that Plutarch should be a Gamemmaker.

This scene doesn't occur in the books, but provides character insight in how Plutarch is able to remain under the radar and hints at his future of becoming Head Gamemaker in Catching Fire.

Maysilee doesn’t kill a Gamemaker

Murray Close/Lionsgate

A major part of the books is cut out of the film where after facing Districts 1 and 4 Career tributes, Silka and Maritte, in their escape attempt Myasilee and Haymtich come across three Gamemakers cleaning up the arena.

In a rare moment, Mayasilee and Maritte unite in their anger toward the Capitol with Maritte throwing his trident at a Gamemaker and killing them while Mayasilee kills another Gamemaker with her poisonous blow dart and has a go at Haymitch for not joining in on the attack.

It is this reason that Snow then sends in the mutt birds to attack Mayasilee for her rebellious actions which ultimately kill her.

Haymitch spends less time with Wellie

In the books, Haymitch seeks Wellie out, and eventually finds thanks to the sound of her bicyle bell token and she is hiding in a tree, weak after days without food or water, but Haymitch has supplies slowly gets her to drink and eat. But more food is needed to Wellie and so the following day Haymitch leaves her but provides Maysilee’s poison blow darts for protection, he moves away to bake a potato he has for her in a fire. Despite Wellie's pleas for Haymitch to stay, he still goes as he knows that she needs more food and horrifically, before Haymitch returns, Silka finds Wellie and kills her by decapitating her. In the film's Haymitch's time with Wellie in the arena is cut down and her death is nowhere near as graphic as it was depicted in the books. Haymitch doesn't share his chocolate with Silka In the books, Haymitch receives chocolate balls from a sponsor and is hiding in a tree with Wellie when the parachute arrives.

He can hear Silka crying below him and feeling sorry for her, Haymitch drops down some of his chocolate for her to try and give her some comfort.

We don't get this scene in the film as there is less emphasis on the sponsor parachutes.

Haymitch isn't caged after winning the Games

After the winning the games, Haymitch's horror is far from over and in the books he gets locked in golden birdcage, dangled from the ceiling of President Snow's mansion who throws a Capitol party where guests can feed Haymitch through the bars and take photos with him.

Given he hasn't been reunited with his family or Lenore Dove yet, Haymitch complies.





Lenore Dove secretly rebelled

In the books, we learn after Lenore Dove's death that she had a rebellious spirit all this time as Haymitch spots anti-Capitol graffiti which causes him to think back and remembers seeing paint under Lenore Dove's fingernails along with Maysilee noting that Lenore had a secret, Haymitch puts together that his girlfriend was standing up against the Capitol even before the reaping.

The graffiti is also seen in the film but this storyline isn't mentioned.

The epilogue

The epilogue in both the book and film sees the reunion of Katniss Everdeen, Peeta Mellark and older Haymitch Abathernathy - but how it plays out is entirely different.

In the books, we learn that Haymitch had been telling Katniss and Peeta the real story of his life and games in a memorial book. Upon learning about Lenore Dove who raised geese, Katniss delivers a basket of goose eggs, and Peeta builds him an incubator in a sweet gesture.

Meanwhile, in the film we see Katniss and Peeta celebrating Haymitch's birthday at a memorial monument where the reapings used to be held, he thanks them their actions that helped revolutionise Panem, to which Katniss thanks Haymitch for his contribution to the revolution.

Haymitch then leaves the couple, heading to the meadow and sitting with the geese.

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