'Devastating': First reactions to 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping'

There has been much anticipation for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, the latest installment in the dystopian franchise, and critics have shared their initial reactions ahead of its release next month.

Based on the book of the same name by Suzanne Collins, this marks the second prequel following the release of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes in 2023, starring Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth, adapted from the 2020 book.

At the heart of this story is a young Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada), who is a District 12 mentor to Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mallark in the original Hunger Games franchise (played by Woody Harrelson in the films).

Set 24 years before the events of the original films, Sunrise on the Reaping begins on the morning of the reaping of the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell- and in the trailer, we see the young Haymitch compete in the deadly games.

First reactions to 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' www.indy100.com

But these games are particularly brutal since for the Second Quarter Quell (the Quarter Quell happens every 25 years), the districts are required to send double the tributes to the Games, with 48 in total competing for their lives.

The film has a stacked cast with Joseph Zada, Jesse Plemons, Ralph Fiennes, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Mckenna Grace, Maya Hawke, Whitney Peak, and Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Plus it has been confirmed that Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and Woody Harrelson are set to reprise their respective roles as Katniss Everdeen, Peeta Mellark, and Haymitch Abernathy in the film.

The London premiere took place at the HMV Westfield Shopping Centre in Shepherd's Bush last night, and in the meantime film critics have been sharing their initial thoughts.

(L-R) Francis Lawrence, Kieran Culkin, Glenn Close, Whitney Peak, Joseph Zada, Mckenna Grace, Jesse Plemons, Elle Fanning, Ralph Fiennes and Nina Jacobson attend "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping" UK Fan screening event at HMV Westfield Shopping Centre on October 28, 2026 in London, England. Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Lionsgate UK

Collider's Perri Nemiroff wrote, "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping rocks a ton of stunning craftsmanship, yet another phenomenal cast, and an exhilarating narrative that serves as a powerful reminder that nothing is inevitable and it is possible to break a bad machine," and praised Zada's ability to "capture Haymitch’s warmth and charm and then weave that into the rage and heartbreak..."

"The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping features some of the best casting of the year as many of the actors breathe new life into familiar characters, making them their own, while preserving the qualities that made them so compelling in the first place," said Next Best Picture's Matt Neglia.

Static Media writer Nina Starner shared, "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is a worthy addition to the franchise. Casting is phenomenal (Joseph Zada couldn't be better), it looks and feels terrifyingly real, and it bridges the gap perfectly between the original stories and Ballad. A from me.

"#TheHungerGames Sunrise on the Reaping is the Rogue One/Andor of the franchise," noted film critic Griffin Schiller. "A sobering, yet powerful story of devastating loss and the necessary cost of rebellion for a sunrise we may never see. As a massive fan of the series and especially this book, I couldn’t have asked for a more perfect adaptation."

Filmhounds Magazine editor-in-chief Gavin Spoors commented, "We’ve seen this all before but #sunriseonthereaping stellar third act pulls the rug out underneath you. Anchored by terrific performances (Zada is a star), this emotional thriller nails the themes of the cost of revolution and how we all need to play our part."

"The Hunger Games. The genius of Sunrise on the Reaping lies in not stretching the formula, but digging deeper into Panem’s political cruelty. A devastating, mature look at Haymitch’s origins that proves the franchise remains as alive & sharp as day one. Top-tier dystopian cinema," said Jairo Jiménez.

DawsOnScreen posted: "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping feels like the follow up to Catching Fire I have always wanted. It’s a near perfect Hunger Games movie that is more brutal than you could imagine. Joseph Zada embodies a more hopeful Haymitch that I was enamoured to see evolve into the Haymitch we know and love."

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is out in cinemas on November 20.

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