A new prequel is set to be filmed forThe Hunger Games franchise, based on the book Sunrise on the Reapingby Suzanne Collins, with big casting announcements recently being shared with fans.

It is the second prequel after the release of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes in 2023 starring Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth, adapted from the 2020 book.

So what can Hunger Games fans expect from the upcoming prequel? Here's a roundup of everything you need to know.

What is the film about?

In Sunrise on the Reaping, we get to learn more about Haymitch Abernathy, who is a District 12 mentor to Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mallark in the original Hunger Games franchise (played by Woody Harrelson in the films).

The film will follow how a young Haymitch became a tribute competing in the 50th Hunger Games, how he won the games and the aftermath of him being crowned as victor.

Collins previously said for this story, she was inspired by David Hume’s idea of implicit submission and shared his quote "the easiness with which the many are governed by the few".

The author added: "The story also lent itself to a deeper dive into the use of propaganda and the power of those who control the narrative. The question ‘Real or not real?’ seems more pressing to me every day."

Kelvin Harrison Jr. cast as Beetee Latier

The most recent casting announcement on May 13 was that Kelvin Harrison Jr. will play a younger version of Beetee Latier - winner of the 34th Hunger Games, electronics expert, and father of Ampert Latier, a tribute in the 50th Hunger Games.

Beetee also appeared in the original Hunger Games films, starting from Catching Fire, where he competed in the 75th Hunger Games, played by Jeffrey Wright.

Who else has been cast in the film?

Other major casting announcements have also been made, including Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy, Whitney Peak as Lenore Dove Baird, Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner and Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee.

Francis Lawrence, who directed the original Hunger Games films (from Catching Fire onwards) and The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, is returning to direct Sunrise on the Reaping.

How have fans been reacting?

As you can imagine, Hunger Games fans cannot wait to see how this last book is adapted for the big screen and shared their excitement on social media.

One person wrote: "FULL BODY CHILLS WE ARE SO BACK."

Fans pointed out that Plemons previously worked with Hoffman, playing his son in the 2012 movie The Master, while Harrison Jr. and Wright have played a father and son on-screen in the past in the 2018 Netflix film Monster.





"Where you can find me until November 2026," another person wrote.





Someone else added: "Never been more sat in my entire life."









An X, formerly Twitter, user shared: "Finished Sunrise on the Reaping and felt so empty until I remembered we’re also getting a MOVIE NEXT YEAR! Life is worth living!"

When will the film be released?

Filming for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is set to commence filming from July 2025, and will be released in theatres on November 20, 2026.

