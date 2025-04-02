Shein's latest Hunger Games collaboration sparks serious debate

Shein's latest collaboration with The Hunger Games has left a fair few people scratching their heads off the back of the painful irony.

Earlier this week, the fast fashion powerhouse unveiled a collection of bold apparel and accessories, each piece drawing inspiration from the iconic dystopian world of Panem.

With prices ranging from $5 to $20, the collection promises to offer something for everyone – yet, it has raised more than a few eyebrows.

Critics argue that the juxtaposition of Shein's ultra-fast, disposable fashion model with the themes of survival, inequality, and rebellion central to The Hunger Games feels, at best, tone-deaf and, at worst, deeply hypocritical.

"From Capitol chic to District daring, these extraordinary pieces let fans rebel against the ordinary. Fans can expect vibrant designs, symbolic imagery, and artwork inspired by the world of The Hunger Games," the press release reads.

"Celebrating the themes of survival, resilience, and revolution, The Hunger Games x SHEIN collection brings fans a fresh way to showcase their love for the series."

Inevitably, over on X/Twitter, people have questions...

Many believed it "had to be a joke," while others were convinced it was a part of a wider April Fools prank. Spoiler, it isn't.

One quipped: "The irony in this Hunger Games x Shein collab…@Lionsgate what could you possibly be thinking here???????? This goes against quite literally everything in the books???? hello?????"

Another wrote: "Lionsgate working with Shein is not shocking but doing it with Hunger Games???"

Meanwhile, a third chimed in: "It's like people at the top of every company are doing everything they can to minimize support and profits. It's so strange. They're so out of touch. They think Hunger Games fans would want a SHEIN collab of all things? Whoever thought this was smart at Lionsgate needs to be fired."

It comes as Lionsgate unveiled a new logo for The Hunger Games prequel, Sunrise on the Reaping. While the reveal generated buzz, the studio refrained from sharing key details, such as casting announcements or any exclusive footage.

Indy100 reached out to Shein and Lionsgate for comment

You may also like...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.