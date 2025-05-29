Kieran Culkin and Elle Fanning join cast of Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

A new prequel is set to be filmed forThe Hunger Games franchise, based on the book Sunrise on the Reapingby Suzanne Collins, with big casting announcements recently being shared with fans.

It is the second prequel after the release of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes in 2023, starring Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth, adapted from the 2020 book.

So what can Hunger Games fans expect from the upcoming prequel? Here's a roundup of everything you need to know.

What is the film about?

In Sunrise on the Reaping, we get to learn more about Haymitch Abernathy, who is a District 12 mentor to Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mallark in the original Hunger Games franchise (played by Woody Harrelson in the films).

The film will follow how a young Haymitch became a tribute competing in the 50th Hunger Games, how he won the games and the aftermath of him being crowned as victor.

Collins previously said for this story, she was inspired by David Hume’s idea of implicit submission and shared his quote "the easiness with which the many are governed by the few".

The author added: "The story also lent itself to a deeper dive into the use of propaganda and the power of those who control the narrative. The question ‘Real or not real?’ seems more pressing to me every day."

Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman

The most recent casting announcement was Successionstar Kieran Culkin, who will play a younger version of Hunger Games host Caesar Flickerman (previously played by Stanley Tucci in the Hunger Games films).

Following the news that the Academy Award winner was joining the film, fans shared their delight in the comments section.

"Y’all can cancel student debt with your casting budget Jesus," one person wrote.

Another person added, "BRUH WHO IS LETTING THE CASTING DIRECTOR COOK THIS HARD."

Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket

There were many fan castings who wanted Elle Fanning to play a younger Effie Trinket, and they got what they wished for as The Great actress was announced to play the stylist for Haymitch Abernathy in the upcoming film.

The role was previously portrayed by Elizabeth Banks in the original Hunger Games film, where Effie was the escort for the District 12 tributes.





News of Fanning's casting was celebrated by fans in the comments.

One person said, "We did it, y'all. Idk how, but somehow we all personally hired her."

"I had to double-check if it's not one of the fan edits," a second person wrote.

A third person added, "Putting this on my resume that I was a part of hiring Elle Fanning for this role."

Who else has been cast in the film?

Other major casting announcements have also been made, including Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy, Ralph Fiennes as President Snow, Whitney Peak as Lenore Dove Baird, McKenna Grace as Maysilee Donner, Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee, and Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Beetee Latier.

Francis Lawrence, who directed the original Hunger Games films (from Catching Fire onwards) and The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, is returning to direct Sunrise on the Reaping.

How have fans been reacting?

As you can imagine, Hunger Games fans cannot wait to see how this last book is adapted for the big screen and shared their excitement on social media.

One person wrote: "FULL BODY CHILLS WE ARE SO BACK."





"I can’t believe we’re 4/4 on rumored Sunrise on the Reaping casting," a second person said.









When will the film be released?

Filming for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is set to commence filming from July 2025, and will be released in theatres on November 20, 2026.

Elsewhere, why we're all back in our Hunger Games era according to fans, experts and the stars of the iconic series, and Shein's latest Hunger Games collaboration sparks serious debate.

