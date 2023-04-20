Woody Harrelson responds to Matthew McConaughey's claims they could be 'brothers'

Woody Harrelson has responded to Matthew McConaughey’s claims that the pair could be brothers - and he wants a DNA test.

“The year of [Matthew’s] birth, nine months before, she was on a sabbatical from her relationship with his supposed father, Jim,” he said of the revelation on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

The pair got suspicious after his mother revealed she 'knew' Harrelson's father.

“I mean he feels like he is losing a father. But I’m like, no, you’re gaining a different father and a brother", he added of their plans to settle the theory once and for all.

