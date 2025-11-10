Characters from the upcoming The Super Mario Galaxy Movie have leaked in the most unlikely of places - but it's going down incredibly well with fans who are saying "they look so good".

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is an upcoming sequel to The Super Mario Bros Movie which is based on the Super Mario Galaxy games, considered by some to be among the best Mario games of all time, and the wider Mario universe.



It seems new renders of characters have been leaked on a sugar cookie dough set along with hints of characters that could feature in the upcoming movie.

The Pillsbury product on Tops Markets, called 'The Super Mario Galaxy Shape Sugar Cookie Dough', shows new renders of Mario and Yoshi, along with hints on the rear of the packaging that Bowser Jr and Rosalina could feature.

The hints are that Bowser Jr's graffiti can be seen clearly along with the Comet Observatory, which is where Rosalina lives in the Super Mario Galaxy games.

The new details were posted in the Mario Subreddit and they're going down incredibly well, with the original poster saying: "THEY LOOK SO GOOD DAMN."

And the majority agree.

One user said: "Honestly, out of all the Mario movie designs, I think Yoshi might be my second favourite to Bowser, granted we might have to see him in motion but from this image, he looks fantastic."

A second pleaded: "God in heaven, please make sure Yoshi just makes normal Yoshi sounds instead of speaking in full sentences..."

"Say what you will about Illumination but they have beautiful animation," a third commented.

A fourth said: "Well, that confirms Junior's in it."

And a fifth added: "Is it me or does Yoshi look like he's from Rayman? I really like it, something about the eyes, he's pretty cartoony."

indy100 has contacted Nintendo for comment.



Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.