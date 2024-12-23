Nintendo creator regrets making one particular Mario game way too tough to beat

The creator of the legendary Super Mario series has said he "very much" regrets making Super Mario Sunshine hard to beat.

Super Mario Sunshine first released for the Nintendo GameCube in 2002 and has since been remastered as part of a trilogy for the Switch, with games also including Super Mario 64 and Super Mario Galaxy, for Super Mario 3D All-Stars which released in 2020.



Super Mario Sunshine was loved by critics and fans with many enjoying the new water backpack feature called FLUDD.



But in a resurfaced interview, Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto, who created the Super Mario series, said he regrets making parts of the game too tough.

Nintendo producer Shigeru Miyamoto regretted making Super Mario Sunshine so hard to beat / Nintendo

In a recently resurfaced interview from Nintendo Dream, posted to Shmuplations and picked up by Games Radar, Miyamoto said: "I want Mario to be a game that all audiences can enjoy.

"Something that grandma and grandpa, mom and dad, even little children can easily pick up and play, and right away understand what's fun about it.

"However, I think Mario Sunshine turned out to be difficult for the average user. It's something I very much regret.

"I want someone who hasn't played a game in 10+ years to play our game, but I think such a person wouldn't know what's going on in Mario Sunshine."

Miyamoto specifically referenced the Secret Courses which players would have to complete to progress where Mario does not have his FLUDD.

He said he wanted to include them but regretted making players have to clear them to progress.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.