GTA 6 release date delay 'very disappointing' but 'few surprised' says gaming expert

A gaming expert says the GTA 6 release date delay from Rockstar Games is "very disappointing" but that "few are surprised this time".

Rockstar confirmed the most highly anticipated game of all time was delayed to 19 November 2026.

A post on X / Twitter said: "GTA 6 will now release on Thursday 19 November 19 2026. We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realise has been a long wait but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve.

"We want to thank you again for your patience and support. While the wait is a little longer, we are incredibly excited for players to experience the sprawling state of Leonida and a return to modern day Vice City."

Speaking to indy100, gaming expert George Osborn said the delay is "very disappointing" but unexpected within the gaming industry itself.

Osborn is the creator and editor of Video Games Industry Memo and the managing director of Half-Space Consulting with more than 15 years' experience in the industry, having also studied at the University of Cambridge.

"The thing that's really standing out in the industry is how few people are surprised this time," he said.



"Last time, there was some speculation there was going to be a delay, there were some feelings that Rockstar has done this before but there had been more of a feeling the studio had taken its time to whip the covers off at the right possible moment.

"I think once it was delayed once, the feeling was it would probably be delayed again, especially with the new release date aligning much more closely with the festive period and that's the traditional time when people send to sell not just games but games consoles.

"Rockstar will want as many people to have the right device to get hold of this, it makes sense in that context but it's certainly still very disappointing for everyone who was waiting for the game."

Osborn added Rockstar "needs this game to be enormous to justify the outlay on it" which is why there's a "much more conservative approach".

Osborn'sVideo Games Industry Memo is sent out every Thursday and he's writing his debut non-fiction book called Power Play, a look at how video games are changing the world, which is releasing in June next year.



