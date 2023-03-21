Ticketmaster seeks 'brave' social media director after months of messy ticket sales

Ticketmaster is on the hunt for a "brave" new director of social – given the Taylor Swift fiasco earlier this year.

For the blissfully unaware, Swifties were left seething back in January when the singer's Eras Tour tickets dropped and the site promptly crashed. This "unprecedented demand for Swift tickets" was evidently clear when heartbroken fans reported long queue times and technical difficulties, forcing many to miss out on pre-sale tickets.

"We apologise to the fans. We apologise to Ms Swift. We need to do better, and we will do better," Live Nation president Joe Berchtold told a Senate judiciary committee.

Democratic senator Richard Blumenthal then went on to jokingly reference Swift's chart-topping hit 'Anti-Hero': "Ticketmaster should look in the mirror and say ‘I’m the problem, it's me."

Well now, the US-based position at Ticketmaster has turned heads for outlining that the new candidate must be "brave" and "resilient" amongst many other characteristics, experience and qualifications.

"Immaculate description," one Twitter user joked, while another added: "I will never be this brave."

A third humoured: "'brave' to face the Swifties thank u for the callout Ticketmaster."

Of course, the new candidate must also be qualified to do the job, with a requirement of 10 years working in social media.



The day-to-day responsibilities consist of working closely with different teams and overseeing the rollout of social campaigns at Ticketmaster. They will also be expected to offer "hands on creative concepting, asset development, and creative process management across social while collaborating with integrated marketing and digital marketing teams."

Over 150 had applied to the position at the time of writing. If you're feeling brave enough, you can read more about it here.

