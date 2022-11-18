Never underestimate the power of Taylor Swift's fans.



Swifties who missed out on Swift's Eras Tour tickets have banded together online to criticize Ticketmaster and Swift herself after chaos ensued during the presale - and could even spark political change.

On TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram- Swift fans are calling for Swift and Ticketmaster to remedy the situation they caused that made it nearly impossible for fans to purchase Eras Tour tickets.

Some have blamed Swift for allowing capitalism to get the best of her.

"So many rich and powerful people are deeply invested in Taylor bringing in as much money as possible, including Taylor, and this time there was no hiding it," a TikToker wrote.

"Urging fans to buy a million different versions of the same album, nonstop merch, dynamic pricing for concert tix, it all truly seems irresponsible at this point."

Others, like Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), criticized the merger between Ticketmaster and Live Nation, the event promoter and entertainment company.

Ticketmaster, the designated official ticker seller of Swift's tour, allowed people to sign up for presale through their Verified Fan program.

The idea was only people determined to be actual fans would have access, not just bots.

Of the 3.5 million people who signed up for Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program, only 1.5 million were given access to tickets but high demand and technical difficulties ensued.

After the presale on Tuesday, Eras Tour tickets showed up on third-party ticket resale sites going for tens of thousands of dollars.

Then Ticketmaster canceled its public sale of Swift tickets on Friday.

"Me wondering why, with all her clout and power Swifty didn't choose to use a ticket broker that is not a monopoly, and that does not add fees up the ying-yang," a Twitter user wrote.

"If she wanted to make sure that fans got tickets first there would have been some sort of verification process outside of spending money on her previously," A TikToker said.

"Capitalism (Taylors Version)," a person wrote on TikTok

Swifties dragged the internet into the issue, leading the Tennessee Attorney General to open an investigation into consumer protection laws.



