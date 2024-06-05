The trailer for Venom: The Last Dance has dropped, but it's left fans awfully confused leading them to wonder whether there will be a surprise MCU crossover.

Tom Hardy returns to his role as Eddie Brock, the host of the symbiote Venom, for a third and final time after previously starring in 2018's Venom and 2021's Venom: Let There Be Carnage

While viewers were excited to see what to expect from the new film that's set to be released later this year on October 25, the trailer left than with more questions than answers after an appearance from Chiwetel Ejiofor.

MCU fans will know Ejiofor as he played Karl Mordo in Doctor Strange (2016) and its sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).





And his appearance in the trailer didn't go unnoticed by viewers who quickly went to the comment section to point this out as one person asked: "What's Mordo doing in a Venom movie LOL."

"So, the trailer shows that the Symbiote left behind in the MCU was never left behind in the MCU?" another person asked.

While on Twitter, formerly X, someone else similarly added: " I am confused why Mordo and Dr Connors from Amazing Spiderman are in this film Sony does not know what they are doing."

"I see what they’re trying to do here but my biggest question with this trailer was… why? Why is Mordo in this movie if he’s already in the MCU? Why is the Lizard there? Probably some multiverse explanation but overall confusing," a fourth person commented.

Earth-92131 Mordo in the Marvel comics attempted to free Dormammu using a probe that contained Venom symbiote which Eddie Brock ended up with.

Although the Venom trilogy isn't part of the MCU, a post-credits scene from Venom: Let There Be Carnage shows Eddie seemingly entering the MCU.

Online discussions bring up this topic and why it may be an issue, while others questioned if it plays a part in Spider-Man 4 and users also shared their own theories as to what all this means.

"Soo... With Chiwetel Ejiofor being in Venom: The Last Dance. Is he playing another variant of Baron Mordo? Is Eddie Brock or another Venom host gonna make their way into MCU Spider-Man 4? Will Morbius, Vulture & Scorpion form the new sinister 6? Will Liz ever return?" one fans asked.

Another person wrote: "So this is supposed to be the MCU……. but if this military dude is in the MCU how is he going to hunt down Eddie Brock……… does he cross universes or does Eddie Brock blip into the MCU again……. anyways nobody knows teehee LIVE LAUGH VENOM !!!!!"

"My theory is that the piece of symbiote left behind in the MCU (which is somehow captured in the Venom 3 trailer), will return to Earth-616 at the end of the movie (maybe after an Eddie and Venom sacrifice in Sony’s Spider-Man universe) and attach itself to the MCU’s Eddie Brock," someone else posted.

Venom: The Last Dance is out in UK cinemas on October 25.

