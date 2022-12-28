Love Actually is a Christmas classic that millions wind down to every year during the festive period – and like most loved films, we automatically assume everyone has seen it at least once.

The 2003 film features a star-studded cast, including Hugh Grant, Colin Firth, Emma Thompson, Liam Neeson, Alan Rickman, Bill Nighy and Kiera Knightley. It's set to celebrate its 20th anniversary next year.

Well now, people have turned to Twitter after admitting to watching the film for the first time, and it indeed divided the platform.

Love Actually lived up to expectations for some, with one highlighting the "unreal cast". Another penned: "First time watching Love Actually, and I'm red wine drunk, and it is insane. Incredible casting, just full of vibes! Why have I not watched this before?!?!"

Others, however, were left feeling unamused, with one shocked Twitter user writing: "WatchingLove Actually for the first time, and I'm sorry, but... it's bad? There are like 746 characters in it".

"Watching Love Actually for the first time – dreadful stuff," a second reiterated before asking: "Why is this awful film a seasonal fav?"

Meanwhile, one curious viewer focused more on David, the prime minister. "Watching Love Actually for the first time and logically the next step is to try and figure out what political party Hugh Grant’s prime minister is," they tweeted.

It comes after Love Actress star Thompson opened up about how she truly felt when filming the scene in which she discovers her husband bought jewellery for another woman.

Love Actually - Joni Mitchell - Both Sides Now www.youtube.com





She said the scene was convincing due to personal experience after finding out her real-life husband, Kenneth Branagh, was having an affair with Helena Bonham Carter.

"That scene where my character is standing by the bed crying is so well known because it's something everyone's been through," she said in an interview with the New Yorker.

"I had my heart very badly broken by Ken. So I knew what it was like to find the necklace that wasn't meant for me.

"Well, it wasn't exactly that, but we've all been through it."

