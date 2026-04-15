Everything we know about 'Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum'

The cast of Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum has been revealed.

The film is set between the events of The Hobbit and The Fellowship of the Ring. The Hunt for Gollum follows Aragorn’s pursuit to capture Gollum to prevent the Ring’s location from being revealed to Sauron.

What's more, Andy Serkis is not only reprising his role as Gollum, but he will also be directing the film.

The character previously appeared in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy in the early noughties, based on J. R. R. Tolkien's books, and Serkis later returned for The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012).

“Across two trilogies, a mark of a Middle-earth film has always been the formidable array of talent brought to bear in every role. The Hunt for Gollum continues in that tradition, and I am delighted to announce the return of two of Middle-earth’s most beloved performers, alongside some exceptionally talented new additions to Tolkien’s world," Serkis said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter..

New cast members revealed

Among the new faces joining the latest instalment of the iconic fantasy franchise are Jamie Dornan, who will play Strider, otherwise known as Aragorn, the chief of the Northern Dúnedain Rangers, replacing Viggo Mortensen, who portrayed the character in the original Lord of the Rings trilogy.

This news comes after Serkis previously shared that Aragorn would be played by a new actor in the film.

Set to join Strider on his mission is Halvard, who will be played by Leo Woodall.

It has also been confirmed that Kate Winslet has joined the cast, set to portray Marigol.

Who is returning?

Alongside Serkis ' return, Lee Pace is also reprising his role as Thranduil, who appeared in The Hobbit trilogy. Plus, Elijah Wood is also coming back to the franchise as Frodo, and of course Ian McKellen as Gandalf, who appeared in both the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies.

When is the release date?

Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is set to be released in cinemas on December 17, 2027.

Elsewhere from Indy100, First look at 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' trailer, and New The Lord of the Rings game: Everything we know so far.

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