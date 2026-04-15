We finally have our January Andrews and Augustus Everett!

Big news for fans of Emily Henry's romance book Beach Read, as Patrick Schwarzenegger is set to star alongside Phoebe Dynevor in the widely anticipated film adaptation, Deadline reported.

The New York Times Bestseller, published in 2020, has become a staple in the romance genre and a BookTok favourite.

It follows January (Dynenvor), a romance author with writer's block who is struggling with the grief over the death of her father, and Augustus "Gus" Everett, an acclaimed author of literary fiction. The pair were rivals in college and described as polar opposites, but now find themselves living in neighbouring beach houses in Michigan.

This is where they decided to come up with a challenge to write in the other's respective literary genre as a way to help with the writer's block they've both been having, and from there romance ensues...

Taking to Instagram, director Yulin Kuang gave insight into the "exhaustive" casting process of Schwarzenegger, who is the latest actor to join the project.

"We saw a lot of men for this role. We reviewed a lot of tapes, sent a lot of avails checks and took a lot of meetings over a six month period. I have always maintained that we are not casting a character, but a relationship," she wrote, describing how her effort become "more focused and specific" upon casting Dynevor as January.





"That meant in-person director sessions and chemistry reads with Phoebe. The moment Patrick sat across from her, there was something electric in the room with us. “There’s magic to chase here,” I wrote in my notes afterwards. I checked in with Phoebe after the reads and she said, “It’s obviously Patrick, isn’t it?” and I thought to myself, ‘So she feels it too.’"

Schwarzenegger, who recently starred in the latest season of The White Lotus, also shared his excitement via Instagram about taking on the role.

"I’m so excited for this!!!" he wrote.

"First - let me say thank you to @emilyhenrywrites for the opportunity! I will do everything possible to make the fans happy & proud and bring your brilliant writing to life. PS- my wife is obsessed with you!

The actor added, "@phoebedynevor I can’t wait to bring these characters to life with you. It was a pleasure working opposite you through these chemistry reads. And to @yulin.kuang for your direction & conversations about these characters and their stories. I can’t wait to embark on this journey with you."

When is the release date?

No official release date has been confirmed yet, but we'll keep you posted!

But given the film is being backed by 20th Century Studios, it will be released into cinemas.

More Emily Henry books to be adapted

This recent casting news about Beach Read marks the latest of Henry's book-to-film adaptations, following her other novels Book Lovers, Funny Story and Happy Place which are also being developed into films.

In January, the film adaptation of her novel People We Meet on Vacation, starring Tom Blyth and Emily Bader, was released on Netflix.

Elsewhere from Indy100, First look at 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' trailer, and Football romance book series 'Gods of the Game' to be adapted.

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