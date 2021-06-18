Zack Snyder weighs into Batman oral sex scandal with NSFW response

Warning: This article contains adult material.

The Batman oral sex controversy continues to be one of the downright strangest stories of the year and it would seem that some people who know the character best can’t get enough of it either.

Director Zack Snyder, who has made both Batman v Superman and Justice League, is one of a handful of filmmakers to have made a movie about the Dark Knight, albeit sans any actual sex scenes.

Snyder, who is something of a practical joker, is seemingly amongst the masses of fans who have flocked to make memes and jokes about Batman giving oral sex after he shared an illustrated image of Bruce Wayne giving cunnilingus to Catwoman on a Gotham rooftop.

Snyder simply added the words ‘canon’ to his tweet implying that this is definitely something that Batman would do.

People couldn’t help but find this hilarious.

This whole thing came about earlier this week after it was revealed by the co-creators of the r-rated ‘Harley Quinn’ animated show, Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker, that DC Comics stopped them from including a scene where Batman was giving oral sex to Catwoman.

This kicked off a viral trend on Twitter as fans attempted to find examples of Batman’s non-selfish sex life with even Val Kilmer, who played the Caped Crusader in 1995’s Batman Forever offering his thoughts on the issue.

For the time being, Snyder looks done with DC and Warner Bros despite the critical praise for his version of Justice League, which was released earlier this year. Fans have been campaigning for Warner Bros to #RestoretheSnyderVerse and, even if that does happen, we doubt his aforementioned tweet will be included in any future films.