Warning: This article does contain adult and sexual material.

DC Comics have reportedly moved to veto a scene that was due to appear in the r-rated Harley Quinn animated series which would have seen Batman give oral sex to Catwoman.

The show, which streams on HBO Max, is known for taking a more mature look at superheroes and does feature gore, sex and gallows humour but the aforementioned scene was too much for some DC executives.

During an interview with Variety, Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker, who co-created the show, asked for the scene to be removed because apparently heroes cannot do that.

Halpern is quoted as saying: “It’s incredibly gratifying and free to be using characters that are considered villains because you just have so much more leeway. A perfect example of that is in this third season of ‘Harley’ [when] we had a moment where Batman was going down on Catwoman. And DC was like, ‘You can’t do that. You absolutely cannot do that.’ They’re like, ‘Heroes don’t do that.’ So, we said, ‘Are you saying heroes are just selfish lovers?’ They were like, ‘No, it’s that we sell consumer toys for heroes. It’s hard to sell a toy if Batman is also going down on someone.”

This small tidbit from the interview has since captured the internet’s imagination and got them asking all sorts of questions such as ‘is Batman a selfish lover?’ and ‘is this why Batman wears a cowl instead of a mask?’

Of course, this soon transitioned into memes and niche Batman references. You’ll just have to take our word for this when we say these are funny.

Incidentally, this kind of thing appears to be ok in the comic book format as showcased by Kevin Smith during his run on Green Arrow.

The discourse surrounding this topic has also unearthed this gem from the late great Adam West who famously played Batman during the 1960s. During an interview with SyFy in 2014 revealed that he and Frank Gorshin, who played The Riddler at the time, once accidentally attended an orgy and were kicked out because they wouldn’t break character.

As it stands you’re probably never likely to see Batman engage in any sort of cunnilingus and, if you are, we dare say that there are websites for that kind of entertainment...