Emotional Zendaya reacts to shocking Euphoria finale

Zendaya has expressed profound gratitude and a deep sense of honour for her transformative role as the troubled teenage drug addict Rue Bennett, as the critically acclaimed HBO series Euphoria draws to a close with a dramatic and ultimately tragic finale.

The 93-minute final episode delivered a shocking conclusion, depicting her character's untimely end following an accidental overdose, after ingesting a pain relief pill that was fatally laced with fentanyl.

Having portrayed Rue since the show's inception in 2019, a role that garnered her widespread critical acclaim, the Hollywood star bid an emotional farewell. She praised the dedicated cast and crew who, she noted with affection, "watched me grow up" throughout her tenure on the series.

In an exclusive HBO behind-the-scenes video, the 29-year-old was seen marking the significant occasion with a celebratory four-tier cake, personally addressing the production team: "I’m so grateful for every single one of you. Many of you have been here from the beginning and watched me grow up, but it’s been such a pleasure and an honour. Thank you so much."

The video also captured the poignant moment she wrapped filming, celebrating with a glass of "apple cider" alongside her co-star Hunter Schafer, who portrayed her character’s complex on-off romantic partner, Jules Vaughn.

Schafer reflected on their seven years working together, stating: "I feel so lucky my first major scene partner ended up being a soul mate. Z is somebody that I’m going to be talking to when I’m old. I love her to the moon and back."













Series creator Sam Levinson explained his decision for Rue's tragic conclusion, aiming to underscore the harsh realities of addiction and to honour the late Angus Cloud, who played drug dealer Fezco O’Neill and died from an accidental overdose in 2023 at the age of 25.

Levinson, who has openly discussed his own past struggles with drugs and addiction, stated: "People relapse, they f*** up, they’re not ready to get clean. They weren’t dying like they are now with the influx of fentanyl into this country (the US)."

He added: "I can say with absolute certainty that if I was going through what I went through when I was younger now, then I wouldn’t be here either. There’s no reason to sugarcoat it. I wanted to tell this story for Angus, and for the people who weren’t granted a second chance."

Other cast members also shared their reactions to the finale. Sydney Sweeney, who portrays adult content creator Cassie Howard, revealed she "broke down" upon reading her character’s ending.

The episode saw her character move back into the home she once shared with her husband Nate Jacobs, played by Jacob Elordi, shortly after his death in last week’s episode where he was fatally bitten by a rattlesnake.

The behind-the-scenes footage also featured clips of Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, and Nika King, recapping the intense series finale.

Euphoria launched Zendaya, Elordi, and Sweeney into superstardom. All three returned for the third series, which followed a four-year hiatus and is set five years after the events of the second season, bringing the acclaimed drama to its poignant close.