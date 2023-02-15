Aaron Rodgers has out-of-this-world conspiracy theory for recent UFO sightings

Aaron Rodgers’ latest conspiracy theory is out of this world.



When asked on The Pat McAfee Show about recent UFO sightings across the US, he appeared to suggest that they were being hyped up for nefarious reasons.

“It’s interesting timing on everything,” Rodgers said. “There’s a lot of other things going on in the world.”

McAfee prodded Rodgers, who then sarcastically said the government would never try to distract the general population.

McAfee appeared to agree, saying: "There’s some wild shit going on right now, Aaron."

Rodgers appeared to agree, before taking it a step further and asking: "Did you hear about the Epstein client list about to be released? There’s some files that have some names on them that might be getting released pretty soon. Ghislaine Maxwell was the only person ever convicted of trafficking and nobody who was involved in the trafficking ever went to jail. Nothing to see here."

It seems far-fetched, but is par for the course when it comes to the Green Bay QB, who refused the Covid vaccine; took Ivermectin on Joe Rogan's advice; and later claimed he'd contracted 'Covid toe'.

Rodgers was later branded 'Throw Rogan' after the Packers were eliminated from playoff contention last month.

There has recently been a lot of speculation surrounding his future, with a potential move to the New York Jets on the cards.

