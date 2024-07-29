Adam Peaty appeared emotional after winning silver and just missing out on taking home gold for Team GB in the men's 100m breaststroke final at the Paris Olympics.

The 29-year-old won a joint silver medal alongside Nic Fink of Team United States after a close race which saw Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi winning gold, with just a 0.02 margin between him and Peaty.

A gold medal win for Peaty would have seen him achieve the same feat as Michael Phelps as the only men to win three consecutive gold medals at the Olympics in individual events.

After the Tokyo Olympics, the British swimmer battled with mental health struggles, candidly admitting he had been "self-destructive spiral" but managed to come back and appeared determined for victory in Paris.

“I mean, it has been a very long way back, and look at the score there. I gave my absolute all there," a tearful Peaty told the BBC.

“It’s not about the end goal, it’s all about the process. It doesn’t matter what the scoreboard says, I’m already a winner. I’m not crying because I came second, I’m crying because of the journey.”

In another clip that had viewers in their feels shows when Peaty went over to hug to his son George and his girlfriend Holly Ramsay - the daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay - after his race.

Meanwhile on X, formerly Twitter, people sent messages of support for Peaty and praised his gracious response to coming second.

One person said: "What an absolute legend. And so incredibly gracious and kind. A good lesson in how to conduct yourself when things don’t turn out how you expected."

"What a tremendous achievement Adam Peaty! To come back in such style after his well documented struggles with not only his mental health but also breaking a foot is truly inspirational," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Nope I haven't been in tears watching the pre race vid and the post match interview, it is just allergies.... Incredible achievement by Adam."

"Nothing beats a hug from your child. @adam_peaty you have done him proud," a fourth person commented.

