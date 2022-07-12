Lord Sugar was expertly mocked by BBC commentator Robyn Cowen during England’s resounding 8-0 win over Norway at the European Championships on Monday night.

The host of The Apprentice took to Twitter over the weekend while the Netherlands played out a 1-1 draw with Sweden and observed:

“I am watching the women football and notice that ALL the commentators are women. I also note when men’s football is on there is a symbolic female commentator to cover the broadcasters a**e. Should I complain there should me a male commentator in women’s football.”

It’s almost remarkable how much one man can get wrong within so few words. It’s women’s football not “women”, there should be an apostrophe in “broadcasters” and he presumably meant to put “be” rather than “me” in the last sentence.

Women commentating on the men’s game is also still something of a rarity. But all that pales into insignificance when compared to Sugar’s biggest mistake – sending this tweet out into the world during a game being commentated on by male commentator Jonathan Pearce.

BBC presenter Gabby Logan was quick to put him in his place on the weekend and replied, “We have plenty of men working on this tournament Lord Sugar, don’t fret you’re not being eradicated” but Cowen took things to the next level during her commentary.

As the first half drew towards a close with England in complete control and the result beyond doubt, Cowen said:

“A lovely shot of one of our studio guests, Jonas Eidevall. One of our symbolic men. Good evening Lord Sugar.”

The Apprentice host must be regretting his comments nearly as much as the fact that nobody nicknamed him Suge Knight during the period when he was merely Sir Alan.



