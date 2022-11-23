Another day, another World Cup shock upset after four-time winners Germany were defeated 2-1 by Japan - and fans praised ITV commentator Ally McCoist's enthusiasm as the action unfolded.

The former Rangers and Scotland player was part of the Group E opening match coverage.

In the first half, Germany was awarded a penalty which Ilkay Gundogan scored in the 33rd minute.

But the game wasn't over yet since in the 75th minute Ritsu Doan levelled the score just four minutes after coming off the bench.

Then another substitute, Takuma Asano, was able to provide a late winner in the 83rd minute by managing to control a neat long ball pass.

It's fair to say the outcome of the match was a surprise to McCoist and fellow ITV commentator Sam Matterface.

Of course, McCoist is known for his passionate reactions and certainly couldn't hold back his enthusiasm when Japan went ahead - and was even shushed live on air by a FIFA steward for his loud celebration, Daily Expressreported.



"Oh, unbelievable, unbelievable. Ohhh - what is Sule doing on the right-hand side?" McCoist asked.

"I can't believe his positioning, playing him onside. But it's brilliant. Oh!

"What a finish it is! Brilliant run, brilliant touch, right into the roof of the net. I mentioned it before. He's looked lively since he's come on. What!" he added.



As Japan celebrated, a repeat of the goal was shown- to which McCoist gave a spirited breakdown of the incredible scenes that had just occurred on the pitch.



"It's just a long ball up the… I need to see it again, but I'm thinking to myself… what is Sule's positioning?! he asked, getting louder as he continued his analysis.

"I need to see it again… it's just a long ball. Look! Two yards deeper. What's his positioning? His positioning's shocking! I sound like I'm taking away from the finish, and I'm not. That is brilliant. Asano comes on and takes a great touch, none better than his final one."

Footy fans soon took to Twitter to praise McCoist's commentary, describing him as "the best thing about this World Cup," and have requested him to do coverage on more matches with different broadcasters.





McCoist also made it known that he was enjoying the reaction of German reporters nearby, who were disappointed with the result.

Matterface said: "We've got German journalists all around us throwing their arms up in exasperation."

"Magic, isn't it?" McCoist cheekily replied.

Germany next faces Spain in their second Group E match on November 27, while Japan will play Costa Rica in their next match on the same day.

