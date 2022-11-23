The World Cup kicked up a gear on Wednesday, after Japan secured a historic win against Germany.
Germany led following a Ilkay Gundogan penalty, and after a pretty pedestrian first 45 minutes the game burst into life in the second half.
Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano, who plays for German side VfL Bochum, scored in quick succession to make it 2-1 to Japan, as the German team failed to create many clear cut chances from open play as the game progressed.
Japan capitalised on Germany’s lapses in concentration to score two excellent breakaway goals and secure a historic win.
Football fans around the world watched on as the result came in, and the reactions came in thick and fast.
\u201cTakuma Asano, what a wonderful goal.\nTakuma Asano, ain't no passing craze.\u201d— James Benge (@James Benge) 1669214716
\u201cThat first touch from Asano is outstanding, exquisite - finish wasn\u2019t bad either #GERJPN #FIFAWorldCup\u201d— Adam Summerton (@Adam Summerton) 1669214808
\u201cIM SO HAPPY RIGHT NOW!!\n\nNOW ASK ME ABOUT THE STANDARD OF JAPANESE FOOTBALL!!! \n\nJapan 2 - 1 Germany \n\n\u2764\ufe0f\u2764\ufe0f\u2764\ufe0f\u2764\ufe0f\ud83c\uddef\ud83c\uddf5\ud83c\uddef\ud83c\uddf5\ud83c\uddef\ud83c\uddf5\ud83c\uddef\ud83c\uddf5\ud83c\uddef\ud83c\uddf5\u201d— Jay bothroyd (@Jay bothroyd) 1669215616
\u201cGermany won every single opening World Cup match they played in from 1990 to 2014.\n\nThey\u2019ve lost each of their last two opening matches since.\u201d— Zach Lowy (@Zach Lowy) 1669215694
\u201cIt all fell apart after Rudiger\u2019s arrogant dance \ud83e\udd23\ud83e\udd23\ud83e\udd23\ud83e\udd23\ud83e\udd23\ud83e\udd23 do it again \ud83e\udd23\ud83e\udd23\ud83e\udd23\ud83e\udd23\ud83e\udd23\ud83e\udd23\ud83e\udd23\ud83e\udd23\u201d— Tez (@Tez) 1669215706
\u201cWill broadcasters choose 'Turning Japanese' or 'Big in Japan'? I'm afraid those are your only two choices.\u201d— Miguel Delaney (@Miguel Delaney) 1669215722
\u201cJAPAN BEATING GERMANY WITH THE POWER OF GOD AND ANIME ON THEIR SIDE...WHAT WAS THAT?! #WorldCup2022\u201d— Gigguk (@Gigguk) 1669215708
\u201cGod is punishing Germany for dragging Miroslav Klose\u2019s old body to four World Cup tournaments just so he could beat Ronaldo\u2019s goal record.\u201d— Zito (@Zito) 1669215714
\u201c2-1 Japan.\nGermany following Argentina's game plan. \nThe old statues are being found to be hollow.\n#GERJPN\u201d— Danny Baker (@Danny Baker) 1669214789
\u201cGermany bottling against an Asian team in the World Cup?\u201d— FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) 1669214746
\u201cHowever much our sport is used and occasionally abused, the game of football itself is truly joyous.\u201d— Gary Lineker \ud83d\udc99\ud83d\udc9b (@Gary Lineker \ud83d\udc99\ud83d\udc9b) 1669215608
With European heavyweights Spain also in their group, it’s a worrying time for Germany.
Fans will remember back in 2018 when Germany failed to reach the last 16 after a series of poor performances in the group stages.
Will history repeat itself in 2022?
