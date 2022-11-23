The World Cup kicked up a gear on Wednesday, after Japan secured a historic win against Germany.

Germany led following a Ilkay Gundogan penalty, and after a pretty pedestrian first 45 minutes the game burst into life in the second half.

Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano, who plays for German side VfL Bochum, scored in quick succession to make it 2-1 to Japan, as the German team failed to create many clear cut chances from open play as the game progressed.

Japan capitalised on Germany’s lapses in concentration to score two excellent breakaway goals and secure a historic win.

Football fans around the world watched on as the result came in, and the reactions came in thick and fast.

With European heavyweights Spain also in their group, it’s a worrying time for Germany.

Fans will remember back in 2018 when Germany failed to reach the last 16 after a series of poor performances in the group stages.

Will history repeat itself in 2022?

