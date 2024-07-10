Spain coach gives update on Morata after appearing to be 'injured' by security guard

Spain captain Alvaro Morata appeared to be left in a lot of pain during celebrations following his side's 2-1 semi-final win against France at Euro 2024.

Spain came from behind to book their place in the final through goals from Dani Olmo and Lamine Yamal after Randal Kolo-Muani opened the scoring for France.

Morata started and played 76 minutes during the win before being substituted for Mikel Oyarzabal.

The Spain camp celebrated with its fans afterwards with players and staff clapping and cheering along with their supporters.

But a bizarre moment during those celebrations could have injured the 31-year-old ahead of the final on July 14, when Spain will play either England or The Netherlands.

In a video posted on social media, a fan appeared to have got on the pitch and started filming the squad and taking selfies.

Stewards quickly surrounded him, as did Spain's own security guards.

But one of those guards who was running in to get to the fan lost his footing and accidentally clattered into Morata.

As a fan takes a selfie, Morata is clattered into by a Spanish security guard in the left of the picture / Ronald Wittek, EPA

The stewards and other guards escorted the fan away with the one who had caused the damage immediately checking on Morata who looked in a lot of pain while holding his leg.

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente is reported to have since given an update on Morata's situation.

Morata was left in a lot of discomfort with the Spanish security guard seemingly mortified at what happened / Alex Grimm, Getty Images

He said: "Alvaro... We have to wait and see tomorrow. We believe it's nothing. It hurts but we think it's nothing."

If there is any pain or there are any problems, Morata has a few days until July 14 to recover.

