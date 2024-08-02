Andy Murray posts heartbreaking update after playing final match

Andy Murray played his final game of professional tennis following a defeat in the quarter-finals of the Olympic men's doubles.

The 37-year-old Scotsman bows out after a hugely successful career that's seen him win three Grand Slam singles titles, two Olympic gold medals, and one Davis Cup, as well as being ranked world number 1 for 41 weeks.

In a post-match interview, an emotional Murray reflected on his achievements: "I'm proud of my career. I worked really really hard to achieve the results I did at a really difficult time to win the major titles. I'm proud. I gave it a good go. How my body has finished up shows I've put it through a lot. So I'm looking forward to a rest now."

Since his last match, there's one heartbreaking detail which people have been focusing on.

Murray took to X, formerly Twitter to update his bio which previously said "I play tennis" which has since been changed to "I played tennis."

Safe to say, this has left social media users heartbroken as they shared their thoughts on Murray's update.

One person wrote: "why am i crying rn i never watched a tennis match in my life."

"How can you not love this man?" another person said, while someone else added: "Ok but this is kinda iconic."

"That’s a tough one to take," a fourth person commented.

No doubt one of the things tennis fans will miss on court is Murray's sense of humour.

Luckily for us he's bringing the jokes to his social media as he jested that he "Never even liked tennis anyway," and the post quickly went viral with 23m views, and 692,000 likes.

Elsewhere, here are some of Andy Murray's most iconic moments during his tennis career.

