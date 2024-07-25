Andy Murray's most iconic moments as the tennis star retires

British tennis player Andy Murray has announced he will retire from the sport after the 2024 Paris Olympics, which will be his “last ever tennis tournament”.

The former world number one made the announcement in a post on X, writing that he is “extremely proud” to represent Team GB one final time. Murray will play in the doubles tournament alongside Dan Evans.

Murray has enjoyed a stellar career, winning three Grand Slam titles and becoming the only man to win two Olympic gold medals in tennis.

Off-court, he’s also become well known for his sarcastic and dry sense of humour, and for being a consistent ally for female tennis players.

From winning Wimbledon to correcting reporters on their casual sexism, here are some of Murray’s most iconic moments.

Correcting a sexist reporter

Murray has long been a feminist ally and hasn’t been afraid to correct the press when they’ve got their stats wrong.

In 2017, during a post-match press conference at Wimbledon, a reporter said: “Sam [Querrey] is the first US player to reach a major semi-final since 2009.”

Murray interrupted the reporter to correct him, clarifying he was the first “male player”.

For context, the American tennis star Serena Williams had won Wimbledon the previous year and had made it to at least the quarter-final of every Grand Slam in 2016.

Winning Wimbledon

In 2013, Murray silenced critics by beating Novak Djokovic in straight sets to win Wimbledon. With it, he became the first British male winner of the singles title since Fred Perry in 1936.

That year, the Scotsman was awarded the BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

Ripping into Nigel Farage

In 2022, we witnessed a frankly bizarre cross-over as right-wing politician Nigel Farage met with the family of Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic.

The strange meeting came about after Djokovic won an appeal against the Australian government’s decision to deny him entry into the country because he was not vaccinated against Covid-19.

Murray hilariously clapped back at Farage’s social media posts by pointing out the very obvious irony.

He wrote: “Please record the awkward moment when you tell them you’ve spent most of your career campaigning to have people from Eastern Europe deported.”

Winning Olympic gold

Murray has twice won Olympic gold in singles, the first of which came during the Brit’s home Olympics in 2012. Murray beat Swiss player Roger Federer in the final, just weeks after Murray’s defeat to the same player at Wimbledon.

His second Olympic gold medal came four years later in 2016 when Murray defended his singles title in a gruelling match against the Argentinian player Juan Martín del Potro in Rio which lasted over four hours.

Calling out more casual sexism from reporters

Having successfully won two Olympic gold medals at the Rio 2016 Olympics, Murray again pointed out how reporters were completely overlooking the achievements of the Williams sisters.

Following his win, one reporter said: “You’re the first person to ever win two Olympic tennis gold medals, that’s an extraordinary feat, isn’t it?”

Murray again pointed out: “Well, to defend the singles title. I think Venus and Serena have won about four each … it’s obviously not an easy thing to do and I had to fight unbelievably hard to get it tonight as well.”

