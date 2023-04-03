Don’t dish out what you can’t take.

Louisiana State University’s Angel Reese decided to give University of Iowa’s Caitlin Clark a taste of her own medicine by making taunting gestures at her during the final game in the NCAA women’s basketball tournament.

At several points during the game, Reese could be seen gesturing to her ring finger at Clark and doing John Cena’s “you can’t see me” taunt.

Both taunts were meant to lessen Clark’s confidence and claim that LSU was going to win.

And though LSU did win against Iowa 102-85, online people felt that Reese’s taunts were the signs of bad sportsmanship. On Twitter, people criticised Reese for waving her hand in Clark’s direction.









However, Clark had done similar taunts herself in the games leading up to the final game.

After defeating Louisville last week and setting the record for the first 40-point triple-double in any NCAA tournament game, Clark made the “you can’t see me” motion.

But nobody seemed to find Clark’s motion offensive at the time, even Cena responded by congratulating the 21-year-old on a historic performance.









Reese responded to criticism in a postgame news conference.

“All year, I was critiqued about who I was,” Reese said. “I don’t fit in a box that y’all want me to be in. I’m too hood. I’m too ghetto. But when other people do it, y’all say nothing.”

“So this was for the girls that look like me, that’s going to speak up on what they believe in. It’s unapologetically you,” Reese added.

The 20-year-old also took to her social media where she tweeted a photo of herself doing the “you can’t see me” motion to Clark. In another tweet she wrote, “And no I’M NOT KEEPING IT CUTE."

