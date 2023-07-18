Arsenal fans react to 'worst kit ever' as club unveil new away strip

Ahead of the 2023/24 Premier League season, Arsenal football club has unveiled its new away kit and the fan feedback is not great.

This morning, Arsenal fans got a preview of the kit that new signings such as Declan Rice will be seen wearing in the upcoming season’s away fixtures.

In images posted across the club’s social media, the Adidas-manufactured kit is a bright highlighter-yellow with black dots and thick black lines going across it.

According to Arsenal, the lines across the kit are, “Inspired by the map of Islington” where the team’s stadium is based.

The text on the shirt, including the Arsenal logo, is a light blue colour, while the shorts appear to be black with three yellow stripes down the side.





In a video produced to coincide with the release, players like Saka, Odegaard and Martinelli feature wearing the shirt, while other celebrity Arsenal fans such as Mabel, Asa Butterfield, Martin Kemp and Ashley Walters all make cameo appearances.



But, it seems many fans just can’t get on board with the eccentric design of the kit.

One fan reasoned: “Adidas were overdue a miss. Let’s leave it at that.”

Another said: “I’m trying my absolute hardest to convince myself that I like it but it’s simply not possible.”

Someone else joked: “Have flashbacks to the contours session in my GCSE geography class.”

“That Arsenal away kit is undoubtedly the worst kit I’ve ever seen in my lifetime without exaggeration,” wrote another.

Another wrote in despair: "First time back in the Champions League for years and this is how they’re doing us."

