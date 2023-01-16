There were chaotic scenes at the end of the highly charged North London Derby between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday but fans have found one amusing thing amid the melee.

After Arsenal won 2-0 over their nearest rivals to move 8 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, Gunners goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was confronted by Spurs striker Richarlison and was then just seconds later kicked in the back by a fan when going to collect his belongings from behind the goal.

As emotions flared up between the two opposing teams, Ramsdale was led away from the crowd by his manager Mikel Arteta so he could go and celebrate with the Arsenal fans at the other end of the pitch.

However, the Spanish coach had to do double duty while escorting the goalkeeper away as he noticed that his captain, Swiss international Granit Xhaka was walking over the fracas.

Xhaka has a reputation for being a bit hot-headed having been sent off five times since he joined Arsenal in 2016. Presumably sensing that Xhaka getting involved in the incident wouldn't end well, Arteta raced over and dragged the midfielder away from the incident.

The fact that the cameras caught Arteta's thought process almost in real time made the whole thing even more amusing and sure enough, the moment had soon gone viral.





















And yes, there are memes.





















The result leaves Arsenal with an eight-point lead over second-placed Manchester City who lost to Manchester United on Saturday 2-1, following a controversial offside decision that went against Pep Guardiola's side. Arsenal and United clash next Sunday at 4:30.

