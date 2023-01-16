There were chaotic scenes at the end of the highly charged North London Derby between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday but fans have found one amusing thing amid the melee.
After Arsenal won 2-0 over their nearest rivals to move 8 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, Gunners goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was confronted by Spurs striker Richarlison and was then just seconds later kicked in the back by a fan when going to collect his belongings from behind the goal.
As emotions flared up between the two opposing teams, Ramsdale was led away from the crowd by his manager Mikel Arteta so he could go and celebrate with the Arsenal fans at the other end of the pitch.
However, the Spanish coach had to do double duty while escorting the goalkeeper away as he noticed that his captain, Swiss international Granit Xhaka was walking over the fracas.
Xhaka has a reputation for being a bit hot-headed having been sent off five times since he joined Arsenal in 2016. Presumably sensing that Xhaka getting involved in the incident wouldn't end well, Arteta raced over and dragged the midfielder away from the incident.
The fact that the cameras caught Arteta's thought process almost in real time made the whole thing even more amusing and sure enough, the moment had soon gone viral.
\u201cPinpointing the exact moment Mikel Arteta realised that Granit Xhaka needed stopping\u201d— Sam Dean (@Sam Dean) 1673810306
\u201cArteta saw Xhaka running towards the home fans and had PTSD \ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d\u201d— Santi\u2122 (@Santi\u2122) 1673808840
\u201cEvery friendship group has an Arteta and a Xhaka\u201d— Vithushan Ehantharajah (@Vithushan Ehantharajah) 1673807874
\u201cArteta running after Xhaka at the end is killing me\ud83d\ude02\ud83e\udd23\n#TOTARS\u201d— U.M Okoro\u2122\ufe0f (@U.M Okoro\u2122\ufe0f) 1673807420
\u201cArteta calming down ramsdale and running behind Xhaka is very funny \ud83e\udd23\ud83e\udd23\n\nMy manager !!\n\nhttps://t.co/DhUrRZUgyV\u201d— Arsenal ANOOP (@Arsenal ANOOP) 1673808963
\u201cArteta saw Xhaka and sprinted \ud83d\ude02\ud83d\ude02\ud83d\ude02\n\n\u201d— Aaron Catterson-Reid (@Aaron Catterson-Reid) 1673808605
And yes, there are memes.
\u201cHow many times have I watched the Arteta running after Xhaka video?\u201d— Sim\u00e3o (@Sim\u00e3o) 1673812498
\u201cGranit Xhaka after the match before Arteta went after him:\u201d— Forward Press FC (@Forward Press FC) 1673812268
\u201cArteta with Ramsdale and Xhaka \ud83e\udd23\ud83e\udd23\ud83e\udd23\ud83e\udd23\u201d— SG (@SG) 1673836998
The result leaves Arsenal with an eight-point lead over second-placed Manchester City who lost to Manchester United on Saturday 2-1, following a controversial offside decision that went against Pep Guardiola's side. Arsenal and United clash next Sunday at 4:30.
