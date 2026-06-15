Band says it was ‘incredible’ to play for Tartan Army at Boston fanzone

A Scottish band said it was an “incredible experience” to play for the Tartan Army at a World Cup fanzone in Boston.

Celtic rock band Skerryvore played at the Boston City Hall Plaza fanzone on Saturday, ahead of the country’s first World Cup match in 28 years.

An estimated 40,000 Scotland fans have made the trip overseas – consuming thousands of pints of beer, wearing kilts, waving the Saltire and dressed in blue and white football kits.

Fiddle player Craig Espie said playing in the fanzone was “absolutely brilliant fun”.

Scottish band Skerryvore played at the fanzone (Andrew Milligan/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Milligan

He added: “We weren’t sure how many people would be there, and it was an amazing turnout for that time of the day.”

Speaking to the Press Association in Boston, Mr Espie said: “The best thing about it is just walking down the street and being part of it.

“And it was the same when we were in Munich.

“It’s just an incredible experience being with the Tartan Army when we travel – it’s like party central everywhere.”

Singer Alec Dalglish said it was “very warm” on stage and that there were a “few strugglers in the audience”.

The singer-songwriter joked: “The Scottish people are having to keep themselves very well-refreshed to get through this weather.”

Skerryvore, named after a lighthouse off the coast of Tiree in the Inner Hebrides, feature a mix of bagpipes, fiddles, accordions and whistles, alongside guitar and vocals.