Baseball star predicts exact date aliens will land on Earth

Bold predictions in sport are 10 a penny, but we’ve never seen anything quite so outlandish as this new claim from a Major League Baseball star.

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto is known for being one of the biggest characters in the game, and he’s now said that he believes aliens will land on Earth next month and play a pivotal role in deciding the winners of the National League Central.

It came about after Major League Baseball posted on Instagram, asking people for their strongest predictions ahead of the new season.

Votto didn’t disappoint.

He predicted that Cincinnati would win the World Series – but he wasn’t finished there.

“Extra terrestrials arrive on earth, April 15th,” Votto said in a comment.





“The 12-2 Reds and the rest of the planet learn from, communicate with, and befriend our alien friends. This process takes five months.

“Play resumes in October. The Reds sweep the playoffs and are World Series champs. Side note: the aliens ask if I would like to accompany them on their ship back to their plant. I oblige. Never to be seen again.”

Erm, yeah. As far as predictions go, that’s pretty out there.

Votto has predicted some pretty strange goings on in 2023 Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Votto, 39, has been a big personality in the game for years, and it was only last year that he copied a dance done by Doja Cat while dressed as Ron Weasley from the Harry Potter films in a since-deleted TikTok video.

He isn’t the first baseball player to make headlines in 2023, either.

Baseball legend Derek Jeter recently revealed he once wore a gold thong during a game to get out of a 'slump'.

The 48-year-old was forced to confess during a game of 'one truth, one lie' with Rita Ora on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

“I had a new teammate that I played with in 2002, and he always had a gold thong in his locker,” he explained.

“And he told me: ‘Anytime you struggle, you wear the gold thong and you’re guaranteed to get a hit.’”

