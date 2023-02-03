Baseball legend Derek Jeter reveals he wore a ‘gold thong’ during game for odd reason

Baseball legend Derek Jeter has revealed he once wore a gold thong during a game to get out of a 'slump'.

The 48-year-old was forced to confess during a game of 'one truth, one lie' with Rita Ora on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

“I had a new teammate that I played with in 2002, and he always had a gold thong in his locker,” he explained.

“And he told me: ‘Anytime you struggle, you wear the gold thong and you’re guaranteed to get a hit.’”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters