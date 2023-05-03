One of the biggest characters in football is back in the Premier League, after Sam Allardyce was announced as Leeds manager.

It comes as Javi Gracia, who himself was brought in to replace Jesse Marsch just 71 days ago, departs the club having claimed just one point in Leeds' last five Premier League matches.

Allardyce comes in with four games left in the season, with one job to do – keep Leeds up. The Yorkshire side are currently one place above the relegation zone with four games remaining.

Only Nottingham Forest, Everton and Southampton are below them, with Leeds, Forest and Leicester all sitting on 30 points in one of the closest relegation battles in years.

Allardyce comes into the job after a period of two years out of the game, having left the West Brom job in 2021. Former Oxford boss Karl Robinson will be Allardyce’s assistant.

Sporting director Victor Orta was also dismissed a day earlier, the club labelling his departure “mutual consent” as they seek a “change of direction”.

The news has sparked a big reaction among football fans on social media, with Gary Lineker among those commenting on the appointment.

Lineker highlighted how 'giving it to Big Sam until the end of the season' was a footballing cliche come to life, with others quick to add their takes.





























































































