Bill Murray is no stranger to golf. The 71-year-old comedian not only starred in Caddyshack but he often plays in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament and other charity golf events. And every year, Murray makes sure he's remembered.

This year was no different than the previous, while making his way to the next hole during the Pebble Beach Pro-Am round three, Murray spotted a fan holding a plastic cup with tequila and a lime and decided to take the shot (literally).

Murray seamlessly takes the shot while continuing to walk toward the next hole and throws the cup behind his head comedically.

This is the second time Murray has opted for a fan's tequila shot at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the first being in February 2020.

But the tequila shot was only a small moment in a day of Bill Murray gold. While going to putt his ball into the hole, Murray decided to take the swing behind his bank without looking. A "no-look putt" if you will.

Without missing a beat, Murray sank the putt as seamlessly as he took the shot leaving the crowd impressed.

Despite the applause, Murray played it cool, brushing off the back of his head and walking to the next hole.

There's something about watching comedians take the very serious game of golf not too seriously that makes it all the more enjoyable.

