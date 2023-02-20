Bolton's new stadium is called 'Toughsheet' and the jokes are writing themselves

Bolton Wanders have announced a new stadium sponsor, and footy fans are already cracking jokes about what the venue will be renamed.
Previously, the stadium name was changed in 2018 from the Reebok Stadium to the University of Bolton Stadium and now there's a new naming rights deal that will be in place from this summer.
For the next five years, the League One side's home turf will be called the Toughsheet Community Stadium.
This is due to a record-breaking naming rights deal with a Bolton-based recyclable building product manufacturer that will last for the next five years.
"Bolton Wanderers are delighted to officially announce a new five-year stadium naming rights deal with Bolton-based building product manufacturer, Toughsheet," the club said in a statement announcing the news.
"From the 1st July 2023, the stadium will be renamed the Toughsheet Community Stadium."
Many thought the name was some kind of parody when the announcement broke as it's awful similar to a certain sweary expression.
\u201c@OfficialBWFC I genuinely though people were having a joke about toughsheet.. \nHonestly...this is going to take some getting used to!\u201d— Bolton Wanderers (@Bolton Wanderers) 1676808011
\u201cI had to double-check this wasn't a spoof. And it isn't \ud83e\udd23\u201d— Simon MacMichael \ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc73\udb40\udc63\udb40\udc74\udb40\udc7f\ud83c\uddee\ud83c\uddf9\ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa\u2764\ufe0f\ud83d\udc99\ud83d\udeb2 (@Simon MacMichael \ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc73\udb40\udc63\udb40\udc74\udb40\udc7f\ud83c\uddee\ud83c\uddf9\ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa\u2764\ufe0f\ud83d\udc99\ud83d\udeb2) 1676836378
And everyone is making the same jokes...
\u201cBolton fans: \u201cWe don\u2019t like that name\u201d\n\nBolton: \u201cTough sheet\u201d\u201d— LJRC (@LJRC) 1676826219
\u201cNo chance at all of this being mispronounced by visiting fans.\u201d— Andrew Teale (@Andrew Teale) 1676818905
\u201c\ud83d\ude02 I feel for the commentators, live from the tough sheet stadium \ud83d\ude02\u201d— Andi Watson (@Andi Watson) 1676879085
\u201cHoping they get this guy as the stadium announcer\u201d— Medium Talent (@Medium Talent) 1676812471
\u201cneeded a copywriter to step in and say: "have you really thought about that stadium name?"\u201d— norts \ud83e\udd16 \ud83c\udfcf \ud83c\udfb8 (@norts \ud83e\udd16 \ud83c\udfcf \ud83c\udfb8) 1676887019
Some people weren't a fan of the stadium name.
\u201cSponsored stadium names has to be one of the worst things in football\u201d— \ud835\udd20\ud835\udd25\ud835\udd1e\ud835\udd2f\ud835\udd29\ud835\udd31\ud835\udd2c\ud835\udd2b (@\ud835\udd20\ud835\udd25\ud835\udd1e\ud835\udd2f\ud835\udd29\ud835\udd31\ud835\udd2c\ud835\udd2b) 1676809364
\u201cOh my god no\u201d— Alex Thomson {Tall Stories Creative} (@Alex Thomson {Tall Stories Creative}) 1676832853
\u201c@OfficialBWFC oh my word that is an awful name. will forever be the reebok.\u201d— Bolton Wanderers (@Bolton Wanderers) 1676808011
While others thought it was great to see a local business getting involved with their local football club.
\u201c@OfficialBWFC It is great to see a club with a major sponsorship deal from a local business. Football still depends on a close relationship with its community. I wish Bolton and Toughsheet well.\u201d— Bolton Wanderers (@Bolton Wanderers) 1676808011
\u201c@OfficialBWFC Congratulations to all involved, great to see a local business backing the Wanderers \ud83d\udc4f\ud83d\udc4f\u201d— Bolton Wanderers (@Bolton Wanderers) 1676808011
The joke isn't lost on Toughsheet's managing director, Dough Mercer who told Bolton News: “We’re happy to have a bit of fun with it,”
“Obviously the brand name is a bit tongue-in-cheek, a bit schoolboy humour.
“But I can’t wait to see them try and make each other say it on Sky Sports, it’ll be a great laugh!” Of course, the new name has spurred a lot of reaction online.
Bolton fans will certainly be hoping for clean sheets at their Toughsheet Community Stadium from this summer.
