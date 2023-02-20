Bolton's new stadium is called 'Toughsheet' and the jokes are writing themselves

Bolton Wanders have announced a new stadium sponsor, and footy fans are already cracking jokes about what the venue will be renamed.

Previously, the stadium name was changed in 2018 from the Reebok Stadium to the University of Bolton Stadium and now there's a new naming rights deal that will be in place from this summer.

For the next five years, the League One side's home turf will be called the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

This is due to a record-breaking naming rights deal with a Bolton-based recyclable building product manufacturer that will last for the next five years.

"Bolton Wanderers are delighted to officially announce a new five-year stadium naming rights deal with Bolton-based building product manufacturer, Toughsheet," the club said in a statement announcing the news.

"From the 1st July 2023, the stadium will be renamed the Toughsheet Community Stadium."

The joke isn't lost on Toughsheet's managing director, Dough Mercer who told Bolton News: “We’re happy to have a bit of fun with it,”

“Obviously the brand name is a bit tongue-in-cheek, a bit schoolboy humour.

“But I can’t wait to see them try and make each other say it on Sky Sports, it’ll be a great laugh!” Of course, the new name has spurred a lot of reaction online.

Bolton fans will certainly be hoping for clean sheets at their Toughsheet Community Stadium from this summer.

