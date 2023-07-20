Boxer Daniella Helmsley banned following topless celebration

Boxer and OnlyFans model Daniella Hemsley will not take part in this week’s Kingpyn Boxing final after being barred for her topless celebration.

However, the 22-year-old has released a statement denying she had been banned and claiming that she stepped down voluntarily.

Hemsley flashed the crowd after winning her first boxing match over the weekend and faced criticism for doing so.

Now, The Sun reports that Hemsley will not take part in the next stage of the competition.

Kingpyn Boxing reportedly faced a statement that reads: "As we strive to bring fans the best influencer boxing events possible, we accept that Saturday’s post-fight incident may have offended some viewers and appreciate that this incident didn’t meet the standards expected from Kingpyn fight nights.

“We apologize fully to anyone upset during the broadcast. The fighter involved in the incident will not be appearing in the Final event.”

Hemsley fought Ms Danielka, also known as Aleksandra Ola Daniel, on Saturday (July 15). After securing the win, Hemsley exposed her breasts inside the ring during the live TV coverage.





Speaking after the fight, Hemsley claimed she had permission to do so. Speaking to Alpha Plug, she said: “I got approval from the promoter, and I was only going to do it if I won, and I did and I got over-excited, and yeah, why not?”

Hemsley later wrote on Instagram: "I DID IT! Ola definitely didn’t have a walk in the park (her words), but Big respect, that was true WAR!

"I also apologies [sic] to anyone who may have felt offended by my excitement, I did actually have tassels on but the sweat stuck them to my bra lol."

She has since denied that she has been banned, posting on Instagram: “I just want to personally address the current media speculation. I am NOT banned from Kingpyn, I have made a choice to step down from the Finals fight to take some time away from the heavy training camps, recover some [injuries] and work on my business.

“This is only the beginning of my boxing journey and I plan to be back and fighting again in the Autumn/Winter.

“I adore all of my fans and thank you for all of the support and love. I see you all x x.”





Promoter Eddie Hearn was one of the figures to criticise Hemsley, claiming that her actions had set women’s sport back years.

“Unfortunately, we now live in a world where role models, or influencers, are not necessarily doing things that the older generation, which I class myself as, or parents would want your kids to see or think is acceptable,” he told Boxing Social.

Daniella says she was given permission before the bout to do her celebration.

Speaking to Alpha Plug after the fight, she said: “I got approval from the promoter, and I was only going to do it if I won, and I did and I got over-excited, and yeah, why not?”

