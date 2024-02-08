Brock Purdy gives awkward response to bizarre Lee Harvey Oswald question

How would you feel if someone compared you to Lee Harvey Oswald? Probably a bit put out, we’d imagine.

That’s exactly the situation NFL star Brock Purdy has found himself in this week after the internet became obsessed with comparing his looks to the man who assassinated President John F. Kennedy in 1963.

Purdy is the San Francisco 49ers quarterback and he’s preparing for the biggest game of his life on Sunday, as Super Bowl week continues.

But rather than being asked about his plan for the game, or his feelings during the biggest week of his career, he’s instead being asked what he thinks about people saying he looks like Oswald.

It started with a viral post on social media when a Kansas City Chiefs fan went on X (formerly Twitter) randomly pointed out a perceived resemblance.

“Holy s***,” the fan wrote. “Been trying to figure out who Brock Purdy looks like for the last 2 years and it’s Lee Harvey Oswald.”

The post came out of nowhere and then proceeded to rack up nearly 15 million views, quickly becoming one of the biggest talking points among NFL fans online.

It then led a reporter to ask Purdy himself about the comparison during the Super Bowl Media Day, and Purdy was less than thrilled.

“Pictures of you and Lee Harvey Oswald [are] circulating around the internet right now. People think you two look alike. Did you hear that before?” he was asked.

The quarterback said he hadn’t heard that, but clearly wasn’t pleased.

“Eh, yeah, I don’t — yeah, I don’t know,” he said.

Viewers weren't impressed with the exchange, with one saying: "I can’t even watch this with the sound on cuz I don’t want to die of cringe."

"Imagine finally getting to ask a question during a super bowl week presser…and thats what you asked," another said.

"'Hey dude, you look like a man who's known for assassinating one of the most beloved U.S. presidents in history.' Can't imagine why he wouldn't like that..." another said.



In future, we reckon the 11-year-old superstar journalist Jeremiah Fennell take all the interviews from now on...

